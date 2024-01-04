US: Newark mosque imam in critical condition after being shot, investigation underway

An imam (the officiating priest of a mosque), identified as Imam Hassan Sharif, was shot and critically wounded outside Masjid Muhammad-Newark in Newark, New Jersey, around 6:15 am. The shooter, dressed in all black, fled the scene. The victim was shot in the abdomen and right arm, as reported by NBC News.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin told NBC News that the shooting does not appear to be motivated by bias. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities exploring all possible angles. The FBI is not currently involved in the investigation.

Community concerns and tensions

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions following the Israel-Hamas war. While the motive remains unclear, requests for help and reports of bias incidents against Muslims have increased across the US, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The New Jersey chapter of CAIR expressed deep concern about the incident and urged anyone with information to contact local police. CAIR is gathering information on the shooting and praying for the imam's speedy recovery.

Imam Hassan Sharif, an integral member of the mosque community, played a role in supporting new converts. A Newark resident, Saydah Maiga, told NBC News about Sharif's assistance during her conversion to Islam. Sharif served as an advisory board member for the mosque’s Social Services and Health Wellness programme.

Also watch | US gun violence crisis: How easy is it to buy guns? | WION Wideangle This shooting comes several months after an imam at the Omar Mosque in Paterson, near Newark, was stabbed while leading prayers. The suspect, Serif Zorba, faced charges including attempted murder.