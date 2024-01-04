US, allies warn Yemen's Houthis of 'consequences' if Red Sea shipping crisis continues

The US-led 12-nation coalition warned Yemen-based and Iran-backed Houthi rebels of "consequences" unless they stop their attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

On December 19, 2023, Washington announced the launch of a "multinational security initiative" — constituted by Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Seychelles and the United Kingdom among others — to protect trade in the Red Sea after attacks by Houthi rebels in purported solidarity with Palestinians living under a state of war in Gaza, forced at least a dozen shipping lines to suspend operations.

"Let our message now be clear: we call for the immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews," the White House said in a statement released on Wednesday, Jan 3, 2023.

The US-led alliance said that the Houthis will bear the consequences if they continue to threaten the global economy.

"The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy and free flow of commerce in the region’s critical waterways."

The statement comes after reports in the US media that the Biden administration is considering direct strikes on the Houthis if the attacks continue.

The US has sent an aircraft carrier, the USS Dwight D Eisenhower, to the area and earlier announced a coalition of countries to protect movement in the Red Sea, through which 12 per cent of global trade passes.

The Indian Navy, too, has deployed INS Kolkata, INS Kochi, INS Mormugao, INS Chennai, and INS Visakhapatnam in the north Arabian Sea region following attacks on India-bound merchant vessels while they were in the maritime region under attack by the Houthis.

Around 20,000 ships transit annually through the Suez Canal, carrying millions of barrels of oil daily and the goods made in Asia. The Houthis have sought to target Bab al-Mandab, a 29 km wide shipping route at its narrowest point in the Red Sea, that has threatened the passage of these merchant vessels across the Suez Canal.

The White House statement pointed out that the merchant shipping vessels through the maritime region also constitute 8 per cent of global grain trade, 12 per cent of seaborne-traded oil, and 8 percent of the world’s liquefied natural gas trade.