Donald Trump urges US Supreme Court to 'summarily reverse' Colorado presidential primary ballot ban

Donald Trump, the former US president, on Wednesday (Jan 3rd) appealed to the country's highest court to lift a Colorado state ban that would keep him off the presidential primary ballot in the western US state.

This overture to the US Supreme Court comes just a day after the Republican candidate filed an appeal with the Maine Superior Court against a similar decision.

Toss out the ban

In a 43-page filing, attorneys for Trump asked the conservative-dominated US Supreme Court to "summarily reverse the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling."

They claim that if the ruling is allowed to stand, it "will mark the first time in the history of the United States that the judiciary has prevented voters from casting ballots for the leading major-party presidential candidate."

The appeal further states that "The question of eligibility to serve as President of the United States is properly reserved for Congress, not the state courts, to consider and decide."

Previously, on Tuesday (Jan 2nd) Trump urged the Maine Superior Court to toss out a similar ban by Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. In her decision, Bellows said that the January 6 Capitol attack "occurred at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of, the outgoing president," as quoted by AFP.

Calling Bellows, a Democrat, a "biased decision maker," he alleged that she "acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner."

Two strikes against Trump

Last week, Maine became the second US state to bar Trump from appearing on the presidential primary ballot over his role in the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by his supporters. Before that, on December 19, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is ineligible to appear on the presidential primary ballot.

The western state had invoked the 14th Amendment's "insurrection clause" which the state's supreme court said was violated by Donald Trump.

Section Three of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution bars anyone from holding public office if they engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" after once pledging to support and defend the Constitution.

Trump also faces similar 14th Amendment challenges questioning his eligibility in other US states. Recently, California, Minnesota, and Michigan ruled that the Republican leader should stay on their ballots.

Four Minnesota GOP candidates endorse Trump for US President

On Wednesday (Jan 3) Representative Tom Emmer, a Republican, currently serving as US House Majority Whip, endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

In a statement, he said that the endorsement was in part because Trump is the Republican party's "clear frontrunner".

"Democrats have made clear they will use every tool in their arsenal to try and keep Joe Biden and his failed policies in power. We cannot let them," said Emmer.

"It's time for Republicans to unite behind our party's clear frontrunner, which is why I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President," he added.

As per CBS News, Emmer was joined by three other Republican Party members of Minnesota's congressional delegation: Representatives Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber, who said that Trump "has what it takes to get our country back on track".