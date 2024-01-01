Trump 'a weak and feeble man' who could 'end American democracy as we know it,' warn his former staff

Donald Trump re-entering the US White House could "end American democracy as we know it," warn three women who worked for the democrat during his earlier stint as the President.

They voiced the warning while appearing in front of the US House committee investigating Trump's efforts to overrun the Capitol after losing the 2020 elections to President Joe Biden. Subsequently, they also issued another warning during an unprecedented television interview on Sunday, reports The Guardian.

Chaos of Trump's Presidency

During an interview on ABC's This Week, Sarah Matthews, a former deputy White House press secretary, remarked that "People in general have short memories, and might forget the chaos of the Trump years."

"They also might not just be paying attention to what he's saying now—and the threat to democracy that exists. It does really concern me if he makes it to the general [election] that he could win. I'm still hopeful that we can defeat him in the primaries, but we're running out of time," she added, as reported by The Guardian.

"We don't need to speculate because we already saw it play out," said Matthews while remarking on what another Trump presidency may look like.

"To this day, he still doubles down on the fact that he thinks that the election was stolen and fraudulent. And his rhetoric has just gotten increasingly erratic. He’s literally called for things like doing away with parts of the constitution, [and] wanting to weaponise the department of justice to enact revenge on his political enemies."

Appearing alongside Matthews were former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump's former communications director.

Griffin warned that, "Fundamentally, a second Trump term could mean the end of American democracy as we know it, and I don't say that lightly."

"We all witnessed him trying to steal a democratic election before and go into historic and unconstitutional lengths to do so. That just shows he's willing to basically break every barrier to get into power and to stay into power."

"What scares me as much as him and his retribution is the almost cult-like following he has, the threats, the harassment, the death threats that you get when he targets you, is really horrifying and has no place in our American discourse," she added.

Hutchinson, who was a key witness against Trump during the House committee’s public hearings in 2022, said that voters should not ignore Trump's voicing of his desire to be a dictator on his first day back in the White House.

"The fact that he feels that he needs to lean into being a dictator alone shows that he is a weak and feeble man," she said.