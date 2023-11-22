Morning brief: Israel reaches deal with Hamas, India to host G20 virtual summit, and more

In the biggest de-escalatory move since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct 7, the Israeli govt and Hamas reached an agreement to release at least 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a multi-day ceasefire. Meanwhile, New Delhi is all set to host a virtual G20 Summit on Wednesday amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Delhi has asserted its stated commitment of its support for two-state solution between Israel and Palestine while condemning all forms of terrorism.

Israel okays deal with Hamas to release hostages in Gaza

In a major move to de-escalate the ongoing situation in the West Bank, the Israeli government, early on Wednesday (Nov 21), approved an agreement to free roughly 50 hostages who were abducted into the Gaza Strip during the Palestinian militant group Hamas' onslaught on Oct 7, in exchange for the release of imprisoned Palestinian women and minors.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over virtual G20 summit on Wednesday (Nov 22). US President Xi Jinping and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will skip the event. At WION, we are tracking the summit LIVE on our website.

Russia has deployed a new Yars intercontinental ballistic missile at its Kozelsk base in the Kaluga region, Russian media quoted the defence ministry as saying on Wednesday (Nov 22).

Japan's J-Alert warning system was triggered by a North Korean missile launch in the country's southwestern Okinawa prefecture late on Tuesday (Nov 21). But Japan is not sure whether North Korea has successfully managed to put a military spy satellite into orbit as claimed by Pyongyang.