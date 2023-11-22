G20 virtual summit LIVE: India's PM Modi to preside over crucial meet amid Israel-Hamas war
G20 virtual summit LIVE updates: The G20 Leaders' summit in New Delhi in September was expected to be overshadowed by war in Ukraine, a skepticism of the commentariat in western publications that Delhi ended up establishing as irrelevant after a joint statement was clinched on the first day of the summit (Sept 9) itself. This time, during the virtual G20 summit, the Israel-Hamas war is the most pressing global concern. Delhi has asserted its stated commitment of its support for two-state solution between Israel and Palestine while condemning all forms of terrorism. The virtual G20 summit coincides with one of the most significant of all developments in West Asia since the war erupted between Israel and Hamas on October 7: Ceasefire in Gaza and return of some of the hostages that Hamas took after it attacked southern Israel.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the virtual summit.
This will be the first time that Trudeau will come face to face with Modi after a bitter diplomatic standoff between New Delhi and Ottawa in September over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during Delhi G20 summit in September.
US President Xi Jinping and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will skip the event. The coinciding skipping of G20 virtual summit by the leaders of Washington and Beijing occurs after the two of them met in San Francisco's APEC summit in a bid to smoothen the differences amid ongoing geo-economic tensions aggravated by the chip wars between them.
China will be represented by Premier Li Qiang. Chinese leader Xi Jinping had skipped the Delhi G20 summit as well after New Delhi declined to dissociate the border tensions with Beijing from the larger bilateral relations between the two.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over virtual G20 summit on Wednesday (Nov 22).
