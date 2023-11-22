Russia deploys Yars nuclear ICBM in West amid ‘focus’ on naval nuclear forces

Russia has deployed a new Yars intercontinental ballistic missile at its Kozelsk base in the Kaluga region, Russian media quoted the defence ministry as saying on Wednesday (Nov 22).

The missile is capable of carrying multiple thermonuclear warheads. As per Russia’s claims, the new missile is capable of striking through the defence shields of the US and its allies.

The Kozelsk regiment, where the new missile was loaded into a silo, was the first one in Russia's Strategic Missile Forces to start upgrading to silo-based Yars missiles, Russian news outlet RIA reported.

Russia focusing on ‘naval nuclear forces’

The move came hours after Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said Tuesday his nation was paying “special attention to the buildup of naval strategic nuclear forces."

In a meeting with Russia’s military chiefs, the minister added that the share of modern ships in the naval nuclear forces had reached 100 per cent after three nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines entered the navy's service.

He also claimed that Ukraine stood no chance against Russia to materialise its bid to take control of several areas on the left side of the Dnipro River.

"All attempts of the armed forces of Ukraine to conduct an amphibious operation in the Kherson direction were unsuccessful. Thanks to the proactive and professional actions of our servicemen, units of the marines and special operations forces of the Ukrainian troops are suffering enormous losses," he said.

Is Russia also planning to test Satan 2?

Meanwhile, Russia is also planning to test the world's largest ballistic missile, called Satan 2, over the South Pole.

Dubbed as 'unstoppable' doomsday weapon, it travels at the speed of 15,880 miles per hour and is as big as a 14-story tower block.

Russian media recently reported it, but the news was taken down shortly after it was published.

Russia’s actions in the south

Last week, the Russian rocket forces loaded an intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with the nuclear-capable Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle into a launch silo in southern Russia.

Putin unveiled the hypersonic vehicle in 2018 and said it was developed in response to the development of a new generation of weapons by the United States.

Russia installed its first Avangard-equipped missile in 2019 at the same Orenburg facility.

Russia bids farewell to test ban treaty

Russia’s latest manoeuvring of its nuclear strategic assets comes within weeks after it formally revoked the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), which restricts the use of conventional weapons.

Calling it “history”, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the treaty was not catering to Russia’s interests, adding that NATO countries began to circumvent restrictions imposed as the US-led military alliance expanded.