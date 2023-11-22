Japan not sure if North Korea successfully put military spy satellite into orbit

Japan's J-Alert warning system was triggered by a North Korean missile launch in the country's southwestern Okinawa prefecture late on Tuesday (Nov 21). But Japan is not sure whether North Korea has successfully managed to put a military spy satellite into orbit as claimed by Pyongyang.

Hirokazu Matsuno, who is the chief government spokesman, said: "The government at this point is not confirming whether the satellite has entered into an orbit around the Earth."

Hours before Japan's claim, the news agency Reuters reported that an eyewitness video recorded the audio of the alert system warning as it was warning the residents of a missile launch.

The alert system also advised people to take cover inside buildings or underground.

This came after North Korea claimed that the launch on Tuesday had successfully placed its first spy satellite in orbit. As per reports, North Korea claimed that it successfully launched the "Chollima-1" satellite launch vehicle (SLV) placing a military reconnaissance satellite in orbit.

Japan had issued an evacuation order to residents in Okinawa immediately after the launch. But it rescinded the call after the missile passed over the Pacific Ocean.

It also vowed to launch more in the near future, defying international condemnation from the United States and its allies.

Japan 'currently analysing' the launch

Meanwhile, Matsuno further added that Japan's defence ministry was "currently analysing" the launch.

He told reporters, "We think that since last year, North Korea has conducted repeated launches using ballistic missile technology at the highest-ever frequency, and is rapidly improving its missile-related technology and its operational capability."

"North Korea's repeated launches using ballistic missile technology cannot be tolerated, and its rapid improvement of missile technology cannot be overlooked," Matsuno added.