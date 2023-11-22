Video: Plane crashes into Texas shopping centre parking lot setting several vehicles ablaze

A small, single-engine plane crashed into the parking lot of a shopping centre in Texas Tuesday night (Nov 21) local time.

The crash triggered a massive fire at the scene, also damaging at least one vehicle parked in the lot.

A Plano Police Department (PPD) Public Information Office spokeswoman refused to provide any further information until experts from the Federal Aviation Administration arrived and assessed the situation.

Five fire engines were rushed to the scene as the fire soon engulfed multiple vehicles.

According to DFW Scanner, a news site in North Texas, officials are at the scene and assessing injuries.

Videos of the incident have also emerged on social media, with one clip showing the immediate aftermath of the crash.

BREAKING : 🇺🇸👇



Emergency crews are responding to plane crash in Plano, Texas



According to the Plano Police Department, several cars are on fire as a result of the crash.



pic.twitter.com/XptipxcfH5 — Black & White (@BuonJose11019) November 22, 2023 ×

A small plane crashed tonight in Plano, Texas, causing several vehicles to catch fire.



JOIN TELGRAM👉https://t.co/YNl3I6fzkR pic.twitter.com/MWGHp0Mtqm — Wreck News (@wrecknews24) November 22, 2023 ×

Several bystanders were gathered around the crash site, which was in the parking lot in front of a box store.