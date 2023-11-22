LIVE TV
Video: Plane crashes into Texas shopping centre parking lot setting several vehicles ablaze

Texas, USAEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Nov 22, 2023, 08:37 AM IST

Massive fire erupts after small plane crashes into parking lot of Texas shopping centre Photograph:(Twitter)

A small, single-engine plane crashed into the parking lot of a shopping centre in Texas Tuesday night (Nov 21) local time.

The crash triggered a massive fire at the scene, also damaging at least one vehicle parked in the lot.

A Plano Police Department (PPD) Public Information Office spokeswoman refused to provide any further information until experts from the Federal Aviation Administration arrived and assessed the situation. 

Five fire engines were rushed to the scene as the fire soon engulfed multiple vehicles. 

According to DFW Scanner, a news site in North Texas, officials are at the scene and assessing injuries.

Videos of the incident have also emerged on social media, with one clip showing the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Several bystanders were gathered around the crash site, which was in the parking lot in front of a box store.

Some reports suggest that the pilot did not survive the crash.

(This is a developing story)

Vikrant Singh

Geopolitical writer at WION, follows Indian foreign policy and world politics, a truth seeker. 

