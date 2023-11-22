Video: Plane crashes into Texas shopping centre parking lot setting several vehicles ablaze
Story highlights
Five fire engines were rushed to the scene as the fire soon engulfed multiple vehicles.
Five fire engines were rushed to the scene as the fire soon engulfed multiple vehicles.
A small, single-engine plane crashed into the parking lot of a shopping centre in Texas Tuesday night (Nov 21) local time.
The crash triggered a massive fire at the scene, also damaging at least one vehicle parked in the lot.
A Plano Police Department (PPD) Public Information Office spokeswoman refused to provide any further information until experts from the Federal Aviation Administration arrived and assessed the situation.
trending now
Five fire engines were rushed to the scene as the fire soon engulfed multiple vehicles.
According to DFW Scanner, a news site in North Texas, officials are at the scene and assessing injuries.
Videos of the incident have also emerged on social media, with one clip showing the immediate aftermath of the crash.
BREAKING : 🇺🇸👇— Black & White (@BuonJose11019) November 22, 2023
Emergency crews are responding to plane crash in Plano, Texas
According to the Plano Police Department, several cars are on fire as a result of the crash.
pic.twitter.com/XptipxcfH5
A small plane crashed tonight in Plano, Texas, causing several vehicles to catch fire.— Wreck News (@wrecknews24) November 22, 2023
JOIN TELGRAM👉https://t.co/YNl3I6fzkR pic.twitter.com/MWGHp0Mtqm
Several bystanders were gathered around the crash site, which was in the parking lot in front of a box store.
Some reports suggest that the pilot did not survive the crash.
(This is a developing story)