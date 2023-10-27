Morning brief: Israel-Hamas war latest, China's former premier dies, and more

The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 21st day. The Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, injuring thousands, and taking over 200 people as hostages back to Gaza, retaliatory strikes by Israel have reportedly killed more than 7,000 Palestinians, mostly children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

In other news, China's former Premier Li Keqiang who retired earlier this year has died at the age of 68 years.

Finally, as per United States officials, a Chinese fighter pilot narrowly avoiding crashing into an American B-52 bomber over the South China Sea during a nighttime intercept. Slamming the Chinese pilot on "poor airmanship ", the US said they put "both aircraft in danger of collision".

Click on the headlines to read more

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry released a list of almost 7,000 names of Gazans it said had been killed in Israeli strikes. This comes a day after the United States President Joe Biden cast doubt on its toll figures. According to the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry, 7,028 people have now been killed in Gaza since its October 7 attacks.

An Israeli diplomat in Miami on Thursday pushed back against an assertion by the administration of Ron DeSantis that the Florida governor had coordinated with his office to facilitate the shipment of ammunition and weapons to Israel.

China’s former Premier Li Keqiang has died at the age of 68, according to the Chinese state media reports, on Friday (Oct 27). The cause of his death is said to be a sudden heart attack.

A Chinese fighter pilot nearly crashed into an American B-52 bomber over the South China Sea during a nighttime intercept, said the United States officials, in a statement on Thursday (Oct 26). They also criticised what they described as an “unsafe and unprofessional” move, raising concerns that the pilot was unaware of how close he came to “causing a collision.”