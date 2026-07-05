/FIFA WC 2026, Brazil vs Norway R16: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Some of the world's biggest attacking stars, including Vinicius Jr, Neymar and Erling Haaland, will be in action on Monday (IST) as Brazil face Norway in a much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match in New Jersey. Although Brazil are one of the most successful teams in World Cup history, but they have never beaten Norway in the tournament. After four unsuccessful attempts, the Selecao will be hoping to finally end that run.

Managed by Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil have shown quality but have also looked vulnerable. They were pushed hard by Japan in the Round of 32 and needed a late comeback to win 2-1. They will need a much stronger display against Norway, who have impressed many at this tournament.

Led by Haaland and Martin Odegaard, Norway enter the match full of confidence and are one of only three teams that Brazil have faced at the World Cup without recording a single win against them.

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How did Brazil and Norway reach the Round of 16?

Brazil finished first in Group C after beating Scotland and Haiti and drawing with Morocco. In the Round of 32, they came from behind to defeat Japan 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner.

Norway ended second in Group I with victories over Iraq and Senegal before losing to France. They booked their place in the Round of 16 with a late 2-1 win over Ivory Coast.

The winner of Sunday’s clash will meet either Mexico or England in the quarterfinals in Miami.

As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Brazil and Norway approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Brazil vs Norway, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Monday (Jul 6), 1:30 AM (IST)

Monday (Jul 6), 1:30 AM (IST) Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium

New York New Jersey Stadium Referee: TBC

Mexico vs England Photograph: (WION)

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Which TV channel will broadcast Brazil vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 R16 match between Brazil and Norway will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch Brazil vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?