/FIFA 2026 | Palestinian flag and police confrontation: Egypt's R32 win celebration turns bittersweet

Egypt have reached the Round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 but their celebration were hampered by a police confrontation. The incident happened Egypt beat Australia on penalties at the Dallas Stadium on Thursday (Jul 2). It involved Egypt coach Hossam Hassan and team director Ibrahim Hassan being involved in a police confrontation at the team hotel after the match. The matter, however, has been resolved as confirmed by the Egyptian coach who had also waived a Palestinian flag on the pitch after the win. Notably, there's no ban from FIFA on using any of the member nation's flag during the ongoing tournament.

What happened between Egypt officials and Dallas Police?

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In a video circulating on social media, both coach and director were seen in a heated argument over a player getting ready to take a picture with a young fan in the hotel lobby. The police officer approached the coach first but the interaction with director Hassan quickly turned into a shoving contest. The team director was not happy about the situation and police intervention.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Dallas Police later issued a statement had said that the officer were responding to call by hotel security about an individual trying to get access without credentials. The matter, however, was resolved at the scene and the police officials even met the Egyptian representatives to resolve any further concern.

What did Egypt coach say about it?

"We are really happy to be here at this tournament and we are satisfied with the security personnel that are accompanying us," Hossam Hassan said. "I would like to point to the high-level organization we have with us and the level of security we have with us."

Notably, Hossam is the first footballer to play and coach for Egypt in the FIFA World Cup, making the knockout win against Australia even more special for him.

Egypt will now face defending champions Argentina in Round of 16 match on July 6 at Atlanta Stadium.

Where to watch and live stream Egypt's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches?