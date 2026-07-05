/Erling Haaland's one word reply for a fan who backed Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot award

Norway striker Erling Haaland responded with humour to a fan's social media message about the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race after Lionel Messi continued his sensational scoring form. In a post shared on Snapchat, Haaland reacted with a light-hearted response after a fan reminded him that Messi had strengthened his position in the race for the tournament's top scorer award. The fan wrote, "Yo, Messi just scored. Don't think you're getting that golden boot, mate."

Haaland simply replied, “True”. The exchange quickly gained attention online as the race for the Golden Boot intensifies during the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup. Messi currently leads the scoring charts with seven goals, while France captain Kylian Mbappe sits close behind with six goals. Haaland and England striker Harry Kane remain firmly in contention with five goals each.

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The Argentine superstar also continued rewriting the World Cup record books during Argentina's dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over Cabo Verde in the Round of 32. Messi registered his ninth World Cup assist, surpassing the previous all-time record of eight assists held by Argentine legend Diego Maradona, according to 433. The 38-year-old also became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score in eight consecutive World Cup matches, extending his remarkable streak after opening the scoring in the 29th minute against Cabo Verde in Miami.