/Why England players could use viagra before their World Cup clash against Mexico

England's preparations for their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Mexico have taken an unexpected turn, with reports claiming players have been given the option to use Viagra to help reduce the effects of playing at high altitude. The knockout encounter will be staged at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, which sits approximately 7,350 feet (2,240 metres) above sea level. The thinner air at that elevation can reduce oxygen intake, making it more difficult for players to sustain high-intensity efforts, recover quickly and maintain peak physical performance.

According to reports, England's medical staff have explored several methods to help the squad adapt to the demanding conditions, with Viagra emerging as one of the legal options available to players. The medication, commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction, works by widening blood vessels, which may improve blood circulation and help the body cope more effectively with reduced oxygen levels at high altitude.

Why Viagra is allowed?

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Viagra is not banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and is permitted for athletes both during and outside competition.

Although WADA has studied the drug because of its impact on blood flow, there is no conclusive evidence that it provides a significant performance-enhancing advantage at normal altitude.

Its potential benefit is linked primarily to high-altitude environments, where improved blood circulation could help athletes better manage lower oxygen availability. If used by England players, the medication would be intended solely to reduce the physiological impact of Mexico City's altitude rather than to gain an unfair sporting advantage.

Mexico vs England Photograph: (WION)

Mexico hold strong home advantage

England face a daunting challenge against a Mexico side with an outstanding record at the Estadio Azteca. Mexico have suffered just two defeats in 89 matches at the famous stadium, with their last home loss there coming in 2013. The tournament co-hosts have also won all four of their matches at this year's FIFA World Cup and will enter the Round of 16 full of confidence.