/History made! Erling Haaland's twin strike sends Norway to FIFA WC quarterfinal for first time, beat Brazil 2-1

Two goals from Erling Haaland helped Norway beat five-time World Cup champions Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16 on Sunday (July 5). They will now face either England or Mexico in quarterfinal.
This is a breaking news. More to follow.
Two goals from Erling Haaland helped Norway beat five-time World Cup champions Brazil 2-1; will now face either England or Mexico in quarterfinal
Two goals from Erling Haaland helped Norway beat five-time World Cup champions Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16 on Sunday (July 5). They will now face either England or Mexico in quarterfinal.
This is a breaking news. More to follow.