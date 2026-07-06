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History made! Erling Haaland's twin strike sends Norway to FIFA WC quarterfinal for first time, beat Brazil 2-1

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 03:34 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 03:34 IST
History made! Erling Haaland's twin strike sends Norway to FIFA WC quarterfinal for first time, beat Brazil 2-1

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Two goals from Erling Haaland helped Norway beat five-time World Cup champions Brazil 2-1; will now face either England or Mexico in quarterfinal

Two goals from Erling Haaland helped Norway beat five-time World Cup champions Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16 on Sunday (July 5). They will now face either England or Mexico in quarterfinal.

This is a breaking news. More to follow.

Spain vs Portugal Photograph: (WION)

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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