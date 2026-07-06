/Did Trump influence FIFA? Shock decision clears Folarin Balogun for USA vs Belgium World Cup clash

President Donald Trump’s involvement in FIFA’s unexpected decision to clear striker Folarin Balogun to play against Belgium is under scrutiny, according to a report from CNN. A source familiar with the matter told CNN that Trump held discussions with FIFA President Gianni Infantino this week following Balogun’s red card and requested a review of the incident. Shortly after, FIFA announced a surprising decision to suspend the striker’s automatic one-match ban for one year, making him eligible for the Round of 16 clash in Seattle.

The ruling came as a shock to many, as the US team and supporters had believed there was no mechanism to overturn the suspension. FIFA later confirmed the decision, citing Article 27 of its disciplinary code, which allows the governing body to suspend the implementation of disciplinary sanctions under a probationary period. The controversy stems from Balogun’s red card during the USA’s 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. The forward was sent off in the 64th minute after a VAR review ruled that he had stepped on defender Tarik Muharemovic’s ankle during a challenge deemed ‘serious foul play’.

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Despite the incident, Balogun has been a key figure in Mauricio Pochettino’s attacking setup, leading the team’s scoring charts with three goals in four matches, including a first-half strike before his dismissal. Under normal circumstances, the red card would have ruled him out of the next match, but FIFA’s decision now places the suspension on hold.

The governing body clarified that the ban is suspended “for a probationary period of one year.” However, the disciplinary record remains active, meaning any similar offense during this period would immediately reactivate the suspension along with additional penalties. US Soccer responded cautiously, welcoming the decision while shifting focus to the upcoming fixture. “We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow,”