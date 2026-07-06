/Wimbledon 2026: Jannik Sinner cruises into fifth straight quarterfinal with dominant win

Defending Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner booked his place in the quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive year after defeating Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki in straight sets on Sunday. The world no. 1 overcame a determined challenge from the 151st-ranked Mochizuki to secure a 6-3, 7-6 (7/0), 6-3 victory and advance to the last eight, where he will face Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. "I tried to stay aggressive. I had some chances in the second set and couldn't use them, but I'm still very happy, trying to step up the level as we go."

The four-time Grand Slam champion continued to build momentum after an inconsistent start to his Wimbledon campaign. Unlike previous seasons, Sinner skipped all grass-court warm-up tournaments before arriving at the All England Club, and the lack of match practice showed during his opening-round encounter, where he needed five sets to overcome Miomir Kecmanovic. Since then, however, the Italian has steadily raised his level, delivering his most convincing display of the tournament in the fourth round. He remained composed under pressure, saving all five break points he faced against Mochizuki.

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The Japanese qualifier had entered the match in a light-hearted mood, joking that Sinner would ‘try to destroy him’ and revealing he planned to vary his tactics in an attempt to disrupt the top seed's rhythm. Despite Mochizuki's spirited effort, Sinner maintained control throughout the contest and never looked in danger of suffering an upset similar to his second-round defeat against Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the French Open earlier this year.