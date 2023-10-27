Israel-Hamas war Highlights: Hamas fires salvos of rockets at Israel
The Gaza Health Ministry run by Hamas released a list of almost 7,000 names of Gazans it said had been killed in Israeli strikes. This comes a day after the United States President Joe Biden cast doubt on its toll figures. According to the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry, 7,028 people have now been killed in Gaza since its October 7 attacks.
The Israeli military said on Friday that it will extend its ground operations in the Gaza Strip later tonight.
"Following the series of strikes of the last days, the ground forces are extending the ground operation tonight," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.
Hamas said late Friday it fired salvos of rockets at Israel. "Salvos of rockets in the direction of the occupied territories (Israel) in answer to the massacre of civilians," Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said on Telegram.
Hamas said on Friday that Israel had cut communications and most of the internet" across the Gaza Strip.
Hamas' media office accused Israel of taking the measure "to perpetrate massacres with bloody retaliatory strikes from the air, land and sea."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the only road to lasting peace and security in the region is through "two states for two peoples".
"Even as we address this immediate crisis, we must redouble our collective efforts to build an enduring political solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians," Blinken wrote on Twitter, formerly known as X.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released an illustration to claim that Hamas uses hospitals as base to launch attacks against Israel.
They turn hospitals into headquarters for their terror.
We just released intelligence proving it.
UNESCO said that more than 200 schools in Gaza, 40 per cent of all schools in the blockaded region, have been damaged.
"Following the terrorist attacks committed against Israeli civilians by Hamas on 7 October, the operations of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip have caused a serious humanitarian crisis affecting all aspects of civilian life, including education," it said in a statement.
"Today, more than 625,000 pupils and more than 22,500 teachers in the area are in an extremely vulnerable situation," it added.
The Israeli army accused Hamas of using hospitals in the Gaza Strips to direct attacks against Israel.
"Hamas wages war from hospitals" in Gaza, military spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists, adding that the Hamas was also using fuel stored in these facilities for carrying out its operations.
French President Emmanuel Macron called for a "humanitarian truce" in the ongoing state of war in Israel while calling for the protection of Gazan civilians.
"A humanitarian truce is useful today to be able to protect those who are on the ground, who have suffered bombings," Macron said.
Macron recognised Israel's "right and legitimate wish to fight against terrorism", adding that France was "ready to provide our assistance".
But, Macron pointed to "the complete blockade, the indiscriminate bombardment and even more the prospect of a massive ground operation" as risks for civilians.
The United States on Friday (Oct 27) imposed a new set of sanctions targeted at cutting off financing for Hamas. The Biden administration targeted its investment fund and Iranians nationals who allegedly funnel money and support to the group.
The Treasury Department has sent two of its top officials to the West Asia and Europe for coordinating a purported effort to prevent Hamas from dodging previous sanctions.
"We are imposing sanctions on eight individuals with ties to Hamas, including those who have played key roles in facilitating sanctions evasion by Hamas-affiliated companies, as well as sanctioning four entities for their ties to Hamas & other designated terrorist organizations," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
The United States claims that Hamas controls $500 million worth of assets for financing terrorism.
The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian people's commissioner general said that the basic services are crumbling in the Gaza Strip.
"Basic services are crumbling. Medicine is running out. Food and water are running out. The streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage," Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Comissioner General, said in a press conference.
"Gaza is on the brink of a massive health hazard as the risk of diseases is looming."
"Our team had to make tough decisions that no humanitarian workers should do," he said. "What needs more support? Bakeries, water station? Life support machines in the hospital? All this needs fuel to function."
The International Committee of the Red Cross medics on Friday (Oct 27) entered Gaza for the first time since October 7 when the war first broke between Israel and Hamas, a spokesperson for the Red Cross was quoted as saying by the AFP.
Six medical staff crossed through Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt along with six aid trucks.
Funerals were held on Friday (October 27) for two Palestinians killed in Jenin during Israeli army raids. Israeli forces killed four Palestinians during raids in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.
Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday that Hamas is ready to release civilian prisoners taken from Israel and called for the international community to take support the release of 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.
The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said Friday 7,326 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since the eruption of war with Israel on October 7.
The latest death toll includes 3,038 children killed, a ministry statement said, while 18,967 people have been wounded across Gaza.
The United Nations said Friday it was concerned that war crimes were being committed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
"We are concerned that war crimes are being committed. We are concerned about the collective punishment of Gazans in response to the atrocious attacks by Hamas, which also amounted to war crimes," UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a press conference in Geneva.
The United Nations warned on Friday that many more people would die as a result of Israel's ongoing siege of Gaza.
"As we speak people in Gaza are dying, they are not only dying from bombs and strikes, soon many more will die from the consequences of (the) siege imposed on the Gaza Strip," said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, in an interview with French radio station RTL, said that the aid must be provided to Gaza “as soon as possible” and that “hundreds” of trucks are required every day.
“It is absolutely necessary to get aid into Gaza in a durable manner as soon as possible, in significantly greater volumes,” stated Colonna, adding that carrying out inspection of aid trucks was becoming a “real obstacle” to the flow of required supplies.
As per the Russian newspaper Kommersant, member of a Hamas delegation has said that the hostages cannot be released by Palestinian Hamas group that controls Gaza till a ceasefire is agreed.
Hamas memeber Abu Hamid was cited as saying that it needed time for locating all those who were taken from from Israel to Gaza on October 7.
"They seized dozens of people, most of them civilians, and we need time to find them in the Gaza Strip and then release them," Hamid stated.
Senior United Nations official said that at least eight trucks, filled with food, medicine and water, are likely to cross into the Gaza Strip on Friday.
"We have gotten in approximately 74 trucks. We're expecting another eight or so today," said Lynn Hastings, the UN Humanitarian Co-ordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said while speaking to reporters in Geneva.
Hastings stated that detailed negotiations were happening with Israel so as to secure more humanitarian crossings in the enclave.
"In addition to the technical issues and the security issues, there are political issues as well. And there's a certain amount of pressure on the government of Israel in terms of its domestic politics," Hastings said.
Philippe Lazzarini, while talking to the media on Thursday, called for a humanitarian ceasefire, while arguing that the current regime was bound to fail due to incessant strikes by Israel.
“Many of us saw in these trucks [entering through Rafah border crossing] a glimmer of hope. This is, however, becoming a distraction. These few trucks are nothing more than crumbs that will not make a difference for two million people in the streets,” the UNRWA commissioner-general said.
“We should avoid conveying the message that a few trucks a day means the siege is lifted for humanitarian aid; this is not true. The current system in place is geared to fail. What is needed is meaningful and uninterrupted aid flow and to succeed we need a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure this reaches those in need. This should not be too much to ask for.”
Israel has launched airstrikes on the outskirts of Gaza City during its second ground raid in as many days, reported AP. The situation remains tense.
According to Gaza officials, at least 480 people lost their lives in Israeli raids over the last 24 hours within the Gaza Strip.
With this, the death toll for Palestinians has skyrocketed to 7,028.
According to officials, 66 per cent of them women and children.
WION was unable to verify this information independently.
While addressing the tenth Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, UNGA President Dennis Francis expressed his sorrow over the death of 35 UN staff members who lost their lives during humanitarian efforts in Gaza allegedly during Israeli raids.
"I join the Secretary-General in expressing my deepest condolences to the families of the 35 UN staff members who have lost their lives in the noble cause of humanitarian service," President Francis stated.
As the Israel-Hamas war enters its 21st day, the internet is appalled as videos of a new TikTok trend are going viral. In these videos, people, allegedly Israeli citizens, can be seen mocking Palestinians.
Israeli ground forces backed by fighter jets and drones carried out a night-time targeted raid in central Gaza Strip, the army said Friday, as it prepares for a land invasion.
"During the last day, IDF (Israel Defense Forces) ground forces, accompanied by IDF fighter jets and UAVs, conducted an additional targeted raid in the central Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement.
"As part of the activity, IDF aircraft and artillery struck terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Shujaiya area and throughout the Gaza Strip."
IDF ground troops, fighter jets and UAVs struck:
As per reports, officials in the Qatar government have expressed a hope that all civilians 'kidnapped' by Hamas militants will be released in days. However, they said that such a release would not be possible before a pause in the fighting. They also said that any Israeli ground offensive will make the job much harder for the release.
They also said the humanitarian situation in Gaza 'very critical' verging on a 'disaster'.
The price of oil has surged by more than $1, following reports that the US military had conducted airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria. This has raised concerns about a potential escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which could have an impact on the oil supply from the crucial Middle East production region.
As of 0338 GMT, Brent crude futures for December increased by $1.16, equivalent to a 1.3 per cent rise, reaching $89.09 per barrel. Similarly, the US West Texas Intermediate contract for December saw a $1.08 increase, also a 1.3 per cent uptick, reaching $84.29 per barrel.
The US military strikes targeted two facilities in eastern Syria used by the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and groups it supports. The Pentagon stated that these actions were in response to recent attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria, which have been on the rise since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7.
Israel has sent more arms and ammunition at its southern border to its military bases in a bid to secure its borders amid the war with Hamas.
In retaliation for the attacks on its troops, the US military launched airstrikes on Friday (Oct 27) on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, media reports said quoting Pentagon.
Israeli envoy to the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Thursday (Oct 26) played a video of a Hamas terrorist trying to decapitate a Thai worker with a garden hoe during the October 7 onslaught in southern Israel, media reports said.
Thousands of people held pro-Palestinians protests on Thursday (Oct 26) in Chile’s capital Santiago. Chile has the largest Palestinian diaspora community outside of the Middle East, as per media reports
According to the local media, Al Qahera, the missile struck a Taba ambulance facility and a residential building for the administration of the Taba Hospital.
A witness in Taba, which lies some 220 kms from Gaza, told Reuters that they heard an explosion and seeing heavy smoke and dust rising.
This comes after Israel said a rocket claimed by Hamas hit an area outlying Eilat, opposite Taba on the Israeli side of the border, reported the news agency.
WION was unable to independently verify these reports.
At least five people were wounded after a rocket fired amid the ongoing war hit an Egyptian town on the border with Israel, according to a report by AlQahera News television.
"As part of the current escalation in Gaza, a rocket crashed in Taba, injuring five people and damaging a residential building," said the media report.
WION was unable to independently verify these reports.
According to a report by Reuters, an explosion was heard and heavy smoke and dust were seen rising early on Friday (Oct 27) amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in an Egyptian Red Sea resort town near the Israeli border.
The Israeli army said that they are aware of the incident around the town of Taba, saying it unfolded "outside of our border".
Egypt's Al Qahera News TV said five people were wounded in the blast and that a residential building was damaged.
A report by Al Qahera said that the blast was related to the ongoing fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.
WION was unable to independently verify these reports.
The Israeli army said that have carried out around 250 airstrikes across Gaza in the 24 hours to Thursday in what they said were strikes targeting tunnel shafts, rocket launchers and other militant infrastructure of Hamas.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said that at least 27 journalists have been killed since the beginning Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its deadly attack on Israel.
Among 27 journalists which the organisation said "were confirmed dead" are 22 Palestinian, 4 Israeli, and 1 Lebanese. Meanwhile, at least eight journalists have been injured and nine others were reported missing or detained.
"CPJ is investigating all reports of journalists killed, injured, detained, or missing in the war, including those hurt as hostilities spread to neighboring Lebanon," said the organisation in a statement.
“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.
He added, “Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heartbreaking conflict. All parties must take steps to ensure their safety.”
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director Cindy McCain told Reuters on Thursday how the overly stringent checks on trucks at the Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza were slowing the flow of humanitarian aid to a "dribble" as hunger grows among Palestinians.
"We’ve gotten a few – a dribble, just a dribble – of trucks in," McCain said in an interview. "We need to get a large amount in. We need safe, unfettered access into Gaza so that we can feed and make sure that people don’t starve to death, because that’s what’s happening."
"The bureaucracy is insane," McCain told Reuters, adding that while she understood checks were needed to ensure arms and ammunition were not being smuggled, it should be easier to get food in.
According to the UN food agency, only three WFP trucks carrying about 60 tons of food - enough to feed 200,000 people for a day - entered Gaza on Saturday and only one additional WFP truck has crossed since then.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Thursday it had received 74 aid trucks.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that they have "eliminated" three operatives of the Palestinian militant group, Hamas who played a "significant role" during the attacks on October 7.
In a post on X, the Israeli army said, "Based on precise IDF and ISA (Israel Securities Authority) intelligence, IDF fighter jets struck 3 senior Hamas operatives in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion."
It added, "The battalion's operatives played a significant role in the invasion and murderous attack against Israel on October 7, and is considered to be the most significant brigade of the Hamas terrorist organization."
Paris will send an aircraft carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza, the French foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The cargo will include tents, medicine and emergency medical equipment and will be transported on an aircraft from Paris to Egypt before the goods will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent, the ministry said in a statement.
The shipment includes 336 tents, 28 metric tons of food supplements, 70,000 water purification tablets, 18 emergency ventilators, medication and solar lamps.
According to news agency AFP, the flight will leave on Saturday.
A delegation from Hamas landed in Moscow on Thursday for talks with Russian officials on the release of Russian hostages and other foreign nationals who are currently held up in Gaza.
There are at least 220 Russian citizens held as hostages by Hamas, according to the Israeli government.
Leaders of the European Union called for humanitarian corridors and pauses" to get aid into Gaza after hours of negotiations at a summit of the 27-nation bloc in Brussels, Belgium.
"The European Council expresses its gravest concern for the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and calls for continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs," said the statement.
This comes after the United Nations said "nowhere" in the territory is safe from Israel's retaliation for Hamas' attacks on October 7 in southern Israel.
United States President Joe Biden, took to X, and said "It is important to continue to get humanitarian aid – food, water, and medical supplies – to innocent people in Gaza."
He added, "That flow needs to increase, and we are working hard to make that happen."
The Palestinian militant group, Hamas on Thursday (Oct 26) released a list of almost 7,000 names of Gazans it said had been killed in Israeli strikes. This comes a day after the United States President Joe Biden cast doubt on its toll figures.
According to the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry, 7,028 people have now been killed in Gaza since its October 7 attacks.
The list shows names of the 6,747 victims and also gave information about their sex, age and identity card number of each of the victims.
It said 281 bodies had not yet been identified. The United States had "brazenly cast doubt on the truth of the announced toll," said the Palestinian health ministry in a statement.
It added, "We have decided to announce the details of the names to the whole world so that the truth is known about the genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against our people."