Israel-Hamas war Highlights: Hamas fires salvos of rockets at Israel

The Palestinian militant group, Hamas on Thursday (Oct 26) released a list of almost 7,000 names of Gazans it said had been killed in Israeli strikes. This comes a day after the United States President Joe Biden cast doubt on its toll figures.

According to the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry, 7,028 people have now been killed in Gaza since its October 7 attacks.

The list shows names of the 6,747 victims and also gave information about their sex, age and identity card number of each of the victims.

It said 281 bodies had not yet been identified. The United States had "brazenly cast doubt on the truth of the announced toll," said the Palestinian health ministry in a statement.

It added, "We have decided to announce the details of the names to the whole world so that the truth is known about the genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against our people."