The Global Passport Index (GPI) for the year 2026 is out now, and Europe continues to dominate the global rankings with Sweden gaining the top spot. Nine of the world's 10 strongest passports belong to European countries while India has slipped a spot compared to the previous year's ranking. The Global Passport Index (GPI) are published by residency and citizenship advisory firm Global Citizen Solutions (GCS). Unlike traditional rankings that primarily measure visa-free travel, this Global Passport Index evaluates passports across three key pillars- Enhanced Mobility (50%), Investment (25%) and Quality of Life (25%)- using 14 different indicators.

The methodology of this report by GCS makes it a comprehensive assessment of how a passport supports not just international travel, but also relocation, investment and overall global opportunities. It draws on data from international organisations such as the World Bank, the World Economic Forum and the Sustainable Development Report. Recently, Indian government said that passport is simply a travel document and not a proof of citizenship. Keeping the citizenship debate aside, passport might just be a travel document but it is surely a marker of a lot of things in a country.

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What is India's ranking?

India has been ranked 125th out of 197 in the 2026 Global Passport Index. Last year, India was at 124th. The report says that the Indian passport offers visa-free access to 26 countries namely Bhutan, Jamaica, Macau, Nepal, Palestine, Tunisia, Angola and Barbados. India's marginal slip is still a worry for travelers as citizens still need a visa to visit around 88 destinations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Andorra and the United Arab Emirates. Its composite score also reached a five-year high of 45.1. Namibia is ranked above India at the 124th spot, while Azerbaijan ranked one spot below India at the 126th spot.

What is the ranking in India's neighbourhood?

Afghanistan is at the bottom of the chart with 197th position in the passport index. China is at 104th position, while Pakistan holds 188th position. Nepal is at 164th while Bhutan is way better than India at 132nd. Maldives and Sri Lanka are at 107th and 141st respectively.

Which countries have the world’s strongest passports?

Europe dominates the rankings once again, with nine of the world's 10 strongest passports belonging to countries on the continent. These passports allow holders to travel to a large number of destinations without obtaining a traditional visa in advance, making international travel far more convenient.

1. Sweden

2. Switzerland

3. Finland

4. Germany

5. The Netherlands

5. Denmark

7. Ireland

8. United Kingdom

9. Norway

10. Singapore

Which countries have the weakest passports?