/Passport, Aadhaar, Voter ID: What actually proves citizenship in India? WION Decodes

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday (June 25) that an Indian passport is primarily a travel document and does not serve as proof of citizenship. The statement caused major debate on social media with Indians asking what actually is the proof of citizenship in India. Opposition leaders and celebrities have also slammed the MEA asking if passport is simply a travel document then what exactly is a proof of citizenship. In India, there is no single document that serves as universal, conclusive proof of citizenship. Courts and the government have, time and again, clarified that while passports, Aadhaar cards, and voter IDs are issued only to citizens, they are proof of identity, not citizenship. WION attempts to decode what citizenship means in India

Who is an Indian citizen?

Under Indian citizenship laws, people born in India between January 26, 1950, and July 1, 1987, are considered citizens by birth. For those born between July 1, 1987, and December 3, 2004, at least one parent must be an Indian citizen. People born on or after December 3, 2004, qualify as citizens by birth only if both parents are Indian citizens, or if one parent is a citizen and the other is not an illegal immigrant. According to laws, one is considered Indian citizen if he/she has acquired citizenship through registration by Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who have been ordinarily resident in India for at least seven years before applying, as well as by individuals married to an Indian citizen who have lived in India for seven years prior to the application. Citizenship may also be granted through naturalisation to foreigners who are not illegal migrants. To qualify, an applicant must have resided in India or served the Government of India for 12 months immediately preceding the application and for at least 11 of the previous 14 years.

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Why is passport not a proof of citizenship?

MEA clarified that passport is a travel document. Under Section 5, a passport authority issues passport only after verifying that the applicant is a citizen of India. However, it may not be a proof because the document exists to grant permission to travel abroad and return to India. It acts as a document taht establishes your nationality internationally, but it does not conclusively determine your underlying citizenship status. Before MEA's statement, speaking at the 14th Passport Seva Divas to mark the expansion of services, an official had also clarified that the document has legal limits.

Do Aadhaar or any other document qualify as citizenship proof?

Aadhaar card is not proof of citizenship because it is legally defined as a proof of identity and residence, not nationality. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues Aadhaar under the Aadhaar Act of 2016 to establish identity using biometric data. In a 2025 case, the Supreme Court of India said that it is not an evidence for citizenship. Hearing the Bihar special intensive revision case, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi issued a ruling on 12 August 2025. "The use of Aadhaar while filing claims and objections would strictly be as proof of identity and not as evidence of Indian citizenship," the bench said. Moreover, any individual who has resided in India for a period or periods amounting to 182 days or more in the 12 months immediately preceding the application date is eligible for an Aadhaar. That is not the criteria for citizenship.

Other documents like PAN card or voter ID card are also not proof of citizenship as they are defined to serve different purpose. A PAN card which means Permanent Account Number card is a financial and tax identifier document issued by the Income Tax Department to any entity paying taxes in India, including foreign nationals, non-resident individuals, and foreign corporations. It holds zero legal weight regarding nationality. Similarly, voter ID is considered as a document that is a proof of an entry on an electoral roll, which can be challenged or revoked if fraud is detected. In a 2025 Babu Abdul Ruf Sardar v. State of Maharashtra case, Bombay High Court's Justice Amit Borkar strictly ruled that merely possessing documents like a Voter ID, Aadhaar, or PAN card does not automatically confer citizenship. The court noted these are identity documents for availing services but cannot override the foundational rules of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The issue remains complicated