/World’s top 10 most powerful passports in 2026 revealed: Check where India ranks on the Index?

A report by the Henley Passport Index released in 2026 shows which countries currently have the strongest passports. Singapore holds the No. 1 spot, and citizens of this nation can travel to 192 countries without a visa. Let's explore the top 10 countries in the world.
Singapore retains its position as the most powerful passport in 2026, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 192 destinations. The top ranking reflects the city-state’s strong diplomatic ties, political stability and global trust. Its passport strength underscores Singapore’s status as a major financial hub and a key player in international trade, travel and global mobility.
Japan and South Korea jointly hold second place, with access to 188 destinations worldwide. Both countries benefit from robust international relations, strong economies and high global trust. Despite regional security challenges, their passports remain among the most sought-after in the world, reflecting their influence in Asia, technological leadership and longstanding visa agreements across Europe, the Americas and parts of Africa.
Five European nations share third place, each offering access to 186 destinations. Strong governance, economic stability and membership in key international agreements help these nations to sustain their rankings. These passports benefit from Europe’s extensive visa-waiver networks, high levels of security cooperation and diplomatic engagement, making them among the most powerful travel documents for global mobility and long-term international access.
Ten European countries, Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Norway, rank fourth, reflecting the collective strength of the Schengen Area. With visa-free access to 185 destinations, these passports benefit from unified European mobility, strong foreign policy coordination and stable institutions. Their consistent rankings highlight Europe’s continued dominance in global passport power, driven by economic integration, diplomatic reach and shared travel agreements.
A diverse group spanning Europe and the Middle East ranks fifth, with access to 184 destinations. European members benefit from Schengen privileges, while the UAE continues its rapid rise through aggressive visa diplomacy. The UAE’s inclusion reflects its expanding global influence, strategic partnerships and growing role as a hub for trade, travel and international business.
These six countries share sixth place, offering visa-free access to 183 destinations. European nations benefit from EU and Schengen membership, while New Zealand’s strong ranking reflects its global reputation, stable governance and trusted travel credentials. Together, they represent a mix of digital innovation, diplomatic reliability and strong international cooperation supporting passport strength.
Four countries rank seventh, each with access to 182 destinations. Australia and the UK maintain strong global mobility despite tighter immigration controls. Latvia and Liechtenstein benefit from European integration and regional agreements. The ranking highlights how historical ties, diplomatic reach and economic influence continue to support passport strength amid shifting global travel policies.
Canada, Iceland and Lithuania jointly hold eighth place, granting access to 181 destinations. Canada’s passport remains highly trusted due to stable governance and strong international relations. Iceland and Lithuania benefit from Schengen access and Europe-wide mobility. Together, they reflect how political stability and international cooperation directly influence passport power and global travel freedom.
Malaysia ranks ninth with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 180 destinations, making it the strongest passport in Southeast Asia after Singapore. Its position reflects balanced diplomacy, regional influence and longstanding travel agreements. Malaysia’s steady ranking highlights its role as a key connector between Asia, the Middle East and Europe in global travel networks.
The United States rounds out the top 10, with access to 179 destinations. While still highly influential, the US passport has slipped slightly in recent years due to stricter visa policies and reciprocity issues. Nevertheless, strong diplomatic ties, economic power and global presence continue to keep the US passport among the world’s most powerful travel documents.
The Indian passport ranked 80th in the world, moving up five spots from last year. It has seen ups and downs over the years. Now, Indians can travel to 55 countries without a visa, showing a slow but steady improvement after consecutively remaining lower than the 80s.