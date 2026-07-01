'Passport, PF, Aadhaar update': 7 financial changes that hit India from July 1, 2026

In India, the first day of a new financial quarter rarely passes without regulatory changes, and July 1, 2026 is no exception. This year's edition is unusually packed — passport fees have been revised upward, EPFO is upgrading to a new platform that allows UPI and ATM withdrawals of provident fund money, Aadhaar email updates are free for the next six months, and the Reserve Bank of India is rolling out a new framework to protect consumers from being mis-sold financial products. On top of all this, the July 31 ITR filing deadline is now less than a month away. Here is what every Indian household needs to know.

Passport Fees Have Gone Up

The Ministry of External Affairs has revised the fee structure for passport services, effective July 1, 2026. The new rates apply to both normal and tatkal applications made within India and at Indian missions abroad. Applicants who had been delaying their passport renewal or fresh application will now pay more than they would have before July 1. The government has not announced an exemption category for the revision, meaning the increased charges apply across the board. Anyone planning international travel in the coming months should factor in the new fees when budgeting for documentation.

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EPFO 3.0: Provident Fund Via UPI And ATM

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is expected to launch EPFO 3.0 in early July 2026, and it marks the most significant upgrade to the PF withdrawal system in years. Under the new platform, private sector employees will be able to withdraw provident fund money directly through UPI and ATM networks — without the multi-day processing wait that currently accompanies withdrawal requests on the existing portal. The change is designed to make PF access as immediate as a bank withdrawal for employees who need funds in an emergency, closing the gap between the theory of social security savings and the reality of being able to access them when needed.

Free Aadhaar Email Update Until December 2026

The Unique Identification Authority of India has opened a six-month window — from July 1 to December 31, 2026 — during which Aadhaar holders can update their registered email address free of charge through the Aadhaar mobile application. Ordinarily, demographic updates to Aadhaar records carry a fee. The free window is specifically for email address updates and is available through the app, not offline centres. Given that a valid email linked to Aadhaar is increasingly required for government service applications, tax filings, and subsidy transfers, this is a meaningful window for anyone whose linked email is outdated or no longer accessible.

RBI's Anti-Mis-Selling Framework

The Reserve Bank of India is rolling out a new framework targeting the mis-selling of financial products by banks. Under the new rules, customers who suffer financial losses because a bank misrepresented or inappropriately sold them a financial product — insurance bundled with a loan, a high-risk investment marketed as low-risk, or a product unsuited to a customer's profile — may be eligible for a refund or compensation. The framework places the burden of demonstrating suitability on the bank rather than the customer. This is a structural shift in how financial grievances are handled, and it applies across retail banking, deposit products, and investment products distributed through bank branches.

Credit Card Lounge Access Rules Change

Several major banks including SBI and HDFC have revised their complimentary airport lounge access rules for credit card holders, effective July 2026. The changes vary by card variant, but the general trend is tighter eligibility — either requiring minimum monthly spends to unlock lounge visits or reducing the number of complimentary visits per quarter. Cardholders who rely on lounge access as part of their card's value proposition should check their bank's updated benefits schedule directly, as the specifics vary significantly by card tier.

July 31 ITR Deadline: Under 30 Days