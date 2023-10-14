Morning Brief: Israel-Hamas war latest, Netanyahu boasts 'immense international support', and more

Israel-Hamas war latest: As Israel pounds Gaza with thousands of strikes, Gazan authorities said Friday at least 1900 people have died in the city, with over 7700 people getting injured. On Israeli side, at least 1300 people have been killed. Track live updated on WION website.

Netanyahu: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has described Israel's retaliatory response as 'fight for the homeland, adding that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are "fighting like lions.” Reflecting on cumulative response of the West for the ongoing state of war in Israel, Netanyahu said that Israel is garnering "immense international support" in its fights against Hamas.

Israel-Hamas war: A top-secret document has revealed Hamas' detailed plan of the October 7 attack, where it revolved around "killing as many people as possible" and targeting civilian targets and children.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Hours after a Reuters journalist was reported dead and six other pressmen got wounded near Israel-Lebanon border, Israel Defense Forces said they attacked 'a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon'. Track the latest updates here.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in his latest address to the nation said: "We will eliminate Hamas, we will defeat Hamas. It will take time."

A ‘top secret’ document allegedly prepared by the terrorist group Hamas has revealed that it had a detailed plan ready to target elementary schools and a youth centre in the Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Sa'ad, and the plan involved killing “as many people as possible.”

A Chechen-origin man fatally stabbed a teacher on Friday (Oct 13) in northeastern France. The attack was quickly denounced by French President Emmanuel Macron as an act of “Islamic terror.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extends trip to visit Arab nations amid Israel-Hamas conflict