Morning brief: Internet, phone access back in Gaza, China attacks Australian divers, and more
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief.
Israel has said that it will allow two fuel truck per day into the Gaza Strip but United Nations agencies are pointing out that this supply is nowhere near to what is required to provide relief to thousands of Gazan civilians, who are facing unimaginable situation for more than a month due to Israeli attacks and blockade. Follow WION's website for the latest updates on the ongoing war. Also, just days after the Chinese and Australian leaders met in Beijing to bury the hatchet following years of tensions, Chinese PLA Navy allegedly injured some Australian divers by subjecting them to sonar pulses.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates | Internet, phone access partially restored in Gaza
The Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel stated that phone and internet services started partially working in Gaza, after delivery of fuel to restart generators which provide power to the networks. We are tracking the Israel-Hamas war developments in our live blog above.
OpenAI, the company behind blockbuster generative AI chatbot ChatGPT has fired its CEO Sam Altman, a statement from the company said. The statement indicates that Altman was under a formal review and that he had hidden information from the company board.
Australia expresses concerns after China targets its divers with sonar pulses
Australian naval personnel allegedly sustained minor injuries on Tuesday (Nov 14) after an “unsafe and unprofessional” conduct by a Chinese warship in international waters off Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
No use of 'decolonisation', 'from the river to the sea’ on X. Musk warns of suspension for calls of genocide
Billionaire and owner of X Elon Musk stated all the accounts of users who post terms like “decolonisation”, “from the river to the sea” and other “similar euphemisms” which “necessarily imply genocide” will get suspended from the social media platform.
Watch: South Asia's air pollution woes
37 of the 40 most polluted cities are in South Asia. PM2.5 levels in Delhi, Kathmandu, Lahore, and Dhaka are up to 20 times higher than levels the WHO calls 'healthy'. What are the reasons for this, and what are the solutions? Experts track it down to a spurt in economic activity and industrialization that is tripping over itself. The World Bank has called for a coordinated approach among South Asian nations to defeat the malaise and the very real threat it poses.