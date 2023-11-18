No use of 'decolonisation', 'from the river to the sea’ on X. Musk warns of suspension for calls of genocide
“Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension. Anyone calling for a genocide of any people will be suspended,” wrote Musk on X
Billionaire and owner of X Elon Musk stated all the accounts of users who post terms like “decolonisation”, “from the river to the sea” and other “similar euphemisms” which “necessarily imply genocide” will get suspended from the social media platform.
“Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension,” wrote Musk. “Anyone calling for a genocide of any people will be suspended,” he said, while replying to a user who said, “So many influential accounts here support Hamas’ massacre. Will you suspend them?”
As I said earlier this week, “decolonization”, “from the river to the sea” and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2023
Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension. https://t.co/1fCFo5Lezb
In his post shared on Friday (Nov 17), Musk re-shared a post which was uploaded two days ago and stated, “Yes, ‘decolonisation’ necessarily implies a Jewish genocide, thus it is unacceptable to any reasonable person.”
Yes, “decolonization” necessarily implies a Jewish genocide, thus it is unacceptable to any reasonable person— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2023
This post was shared in response to a user who stated that “‘decolonisation’ is the woke version of jihad, and it should be viewed and treated that way.”
At risk of stating the obvious, anyone advocating the genocide of *any* group will be suspended from this platform— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2023
The posts were shared two days after Musk was slammed for endorsement of an antisemitic post on X in which Jewish people were accused of spreading hatred against white people.
“You have said the actual truth,” stated Musk, while posting from his personal account on X.
Musk argues over the 'actual truth'
The comment was made by Musk when a user shared a video which was part of a campaign against antisemitism, in which a father was seen reprimanding his son for his antisemitic remarks on the internet.
“Jewish communities [sic] have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them,” said another user, while responding to the post.
“I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realisation that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much,” the user added.
Responding to the whole conversation, Musk said that it was “the actual truth”.
In the follow-up posts, the owner of X wrote that he doesn’t believe that “all Jewish communities” hate white people, however, added that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) “unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat.”
“I am deeply offended by ADL’s messaging and any other groups who push de facto anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind. I’m sick of it. Stop now,” he stated.
(With inputs from agencies)