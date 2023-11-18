No use of 'decolonisation', 'from the river to the sea’ on X. Musk warns of suspension for calls of genocide

Billionaire and owner of X Elon Musk stated all the accounts of users who post terms like “decolonisation”, “from the river to the sea” and other “similar euphemisms” which “necessarily imply genocide” will get suspended from the social media platform.



“Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension,” wrote Musk. “Anyone calling for a genocide of any people will be suspended,” he said, while replying to a user who said, “So many influential accounts here support Hamas’ massacre. Will you suspend them?”

As I said earlier this week, “decolonization”, “from the river to the sea” and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide.



Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension. https://t.co/1fCFo5Lezb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2023 ×

In his post shared on Friday (Nov 17), Musk re-shared a post which was uploaded two days ago and stated, “Yes, ‘decolonisation’ necessarily implies a Jewish genocide, thus it is unacceptable to any reasonable person.”

Yes, “decolonization” necessarily implies a Jewish genocide, thus it is unacceptable to any reasonable person — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2023 ×

This post was shared in response to a user who stated that “‘decolonisation’ is the woke version of jihad, and it should be viewed and treated that way.”

At risk of stating the obvious, anyone advocating the genocide of *any* group will be suspended from this platform — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2023 ×

The posts were shared two days after Musk was slammed for endorsement of an antisemitic post on X in which Jewish people were accused of spreading hatred against white people.