Morning brief: India's Chandrayaan-3 prepares for historic moon landing, & more

India is all set to become the first nation to land a spacecraft on the Moon's south pole. It has emerged as a historic moment for the world's most populous nation and its rapidly growing space sector.

A series of Ukrainian drone strikes continue to shake Moscow with the latest one being on early Wednesday (August 23) when an under-construction building in the central Russian capital region was hit, media reports said quoting the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Thailand’s jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was shifted to a hospital overnight from his detention as he faced health issues of heart and high blood pressure on the first night of his jail, a few hours after he returned to the country from years of exile, said police.

In an attempt to keep up with X, formerly known as Twitter, Meta on Tuesday (August 22) announced the launch of its web version of the Threads app. Having launched the app in July, Meta has been hit with a reality check in recent weeks as it attempts to rebuild consumer interest.