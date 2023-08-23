Thailand’s ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra shifted to hospital after spending one night in jail

Thailand’s jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was shifted to a hospital overnight from his detention as he faced health issues of heart and high blood pressure on the first night of his jail, a few hours after he returned to the country from years of exile, said police.

The latest health condition of the 74-year-old former prime minister was not immediately clear and no immediate response was made

Corrections department officials on Tuesday said that Thaksin was facing pre-existing health issues with his blood pressure, heart, lungs and spine, and he will be closely monitored.

In a statement, the Corrections Department added that Thaksin felt chest tightness and high blood pressure after which he was referred to the police hospital in Bangkok at around 2 am on Wednesday (August 23).

Police stated that they hospitalised Thaksin because the prison was not able to guarantee that he will receive the right care.

“The prison has assessed the situation and saw that it lacks doctors and medical equipment that can take care of the patient so he was sent to the police hospital,” said Assistant National Police Chief Lieutenant General Prachuab Wongsuk, while speaking to Reuters.

Thailand’s supreme court on Tuesday (August 22) confirmed that Thaksin will have to serve eight years of imprisonment, after spending years in exile following convictions for conflicts of interest and abuse of power.

Homecoming of Thaksin

Thaksin made his homecoming from years of exile on Tuesday and was taken to a detention centre in dramatic scenes which stole the spotlight from political ally Srettha Thavisin, who was elected as the country's prime minister in a parliamentary vote later in the day.

The Pheu Thai Party's Srettha was elected as the prime minister after he received the royal endorsement, said a parliament official on Wednesday.

Eight prison guards accompanied Thaksin when he was transferred during the night, said Ayuth Sintoppant, director general of the Corrections Department, while speaking to Reuters.

WATCH | Thailand gets its 30th Prime Minister as Srettha Thavisin elected as new PM

The return of the country's most famous politician saw celebrations by his supporters and a lengthy media coverage of the leader's arrival in his private jet in Bangkok, and his transfer to prison soon after.

The leader's return and the smooth ascent of Srettha ascent to the top job will further add fuel to the report that the influential Thaksin had struck a deal along with his foes in the political and military establishment for his safe return and, possibly, an early release from prison.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.