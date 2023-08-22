Ex-Thai PM returns to Thailand after 15-year self-exile following 2006 coup

After spending 15 years in self-imposed exile following the 2006 coup, the former Prime Minister of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra, has returned to his home country, media reports said Tuesday (August 22). Thailand is now been under a political impasse for the past three months post the May elections. Thailand's bicameral legislature is set to vote Tuesday to determine if the candidate from Shinawatra's Pheu Thai party, Srettha Thavisin, will be the next prime minister to lead the politically-divided country.

Thaksin, known for his success in the telecommunications industry, arrived in Thailand via a private plane from Singapore. The plane landed at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport at around 9 am local time on Tuesday.

The sister of Thailand's former PM, Yingluck Shinawatra, who is also a former prime minister, shared a video on TikTok showing Thaksin leaving Singapore. As news of his arrival spread, supporters, all clad in red attire, celebrated his return with cheers, dancing, and singing.

This enthusiasm was evident despite concerns that Thaksin might face arrest by the local police upon his arrival in the country. Reuters quoting police said that the former PM will be taken to Supreme Court for a hearing and then will be put behind bars.

Political background and exile

Thaksin Shinawatra gained power in 2001. He was re-elected by securing a landslide victory in the following election five years later. However, in September 2006, while Thaksin was in New York preparing to address the United Nations, a military coup took control of the government.

Subsequently, Thaksin faced legal repercussions, including a conviction for abuse of power. This led to his decision to go into self-exile, with Dubai as his primary residence.

With the then-PM gone, Thailand plunged into a state of political instability, with both pro-Thaksin and rival pro-establishment groups engaging in street protests.

Thailand's current political impasse

In the most recent elections held in May, Thaksin's Pheu Thai party, secured the second position. The progressive Move Forward party initially struggled to form a government due to the lack of support from military-appointed senators in the upper house. Subsequently, Pheu Thai managed to create a coalition comprising various parties, some with former military rivals.