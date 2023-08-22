Russian Air Defence intercepts and downs two 'attack drones' near Moscow

Russian air defences have downed two "attack drones" over the Moscow region, the city's mayor said on Tuesday.

Taking to Telegram, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that "Air defence shot down two attack drones. One in the Krasnogorsk area, the other in the Chastsy area." He also said that emergency services were responding.

Casualties

As per a report by news agency AFP, Sobyanin did not provide details on damage or the casualties.

The Russian defence ministry confirmed that two Ukrainian drones were downed over the Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border and said that there had been no casualties.

Russia's TASS news agency reported that "Glass damage was recorded on several floors" in a multi-storey residential building in Krasnogorsk."

"Several cars parked near the house were also damaged," it added.

However, it did not specify whether the glass damage was due to the drone strike or not.

Spate of attacks

AFP reports that in recent weeks, two drone attacks have been repelled over Moscow's financial district. Each of these attacks caused minor damage to the facades of high-rise buildings.

Earlier, on Monday evening, the Russian defence ministry announced that its military had successfully intercepted and shot down two Ukrainian drones above the Black Sea, at around 40 kilometres northwest of the Crimean peninsula.

In its statement, the ministry said, at around 6:50 am (0350 GMT), Kyiv's attempt to carry out an "attack with an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was foiled". It further said that there were no casualties, and that the drone was "suppressed by means of electronic warfare".

The drones crashed in Pokrovskoye village in the Odintsovo district southwest of the capital. Previously in May, drones were shot down near the Kremlin.

(With inputs from agencies)

