North Korea threatens 'thermonuclear war' over Camp David summit and US-South Korea drills

North Korea has issued a stern denouncement of the annual joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea.

In the aftermath of trilateral agreements reached by the United States, South Korea, and Japan during the recent summit at Camp David, Pyongyang on Tuesday issued a stark warning of a possible "thermonuclear war."

Drills or Provocation?

On Monday, South Korea and the United States commenced the Ulchi Freedom Shield summer exercises, which are aimed at enhancing the two nations's collaborative response to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. The drills have long been labelled a rehearsal for war by North Korea.

As per a report by North Korea's KCNA news agency, Pyongyang said that the recent trilateral Camp David summit was a platform for devising a "nuclear war provocation."

The commentary expressed concern that "If the agreements fabricated at the Camp David Resort are additionally put into practice in the war drill ... the possibility of outbreak of a thermonuclear war on the Korean peninsula will become more realistic."

It further said that the prevailing situation requires its military to "take the initiative, offensive and overwhelming action for a war." As per Reuters, the nation did not elaborate on this remark.

Camp David

In a landmark trilateral summit held at the US presidential retreat of Camp David on Friday, August 18, leaders of the United States, South Korea, and Japan had agreed to deepen military and economic ties.

The summit held by the Biden administration brought together American allies South Korea and Japan, and aimed to present a unified front in the face of China's rise and the nuclear threats posed by North Korea.

After the meeting, referring to the threat posed by North Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol the South Korean President had announced that the nations agreed to improve "our joint response capabilities to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, which have become sophisticated more than ever."

Reuters reports that South Korean lawmakers are speculating that the North might resort to test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile or other military actions to protest against the ongoing drills or as a reaction to the recent trilateral summit.

(With inputs from agencies)

