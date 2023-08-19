Camp David Summit: US, South Korea, Japan condemn China's actions, strengthen alliances

US, South Korea, and Japan on Friday agreed to deepen military and economic ties. In a landmark summit held at Camp David, leaders of the three nations also made their strongest collective condemnation yet of China's "dangerous and aggressive behaviour" in the South China Sea.

Camp David summit

The summit by the Biden Administration brought together American allies South Korea and Japan, and aimed to present a unified front in the face of China's rise and the nuclear threats posed by North Korea.

The meeting was attended by American President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The agreements

According to the joint statement issued after the summit, the three nations have committed to 'promptly' consult each other during crises and to respond to regional challenges, provocations, and threats that may affect their shared interests collectively.

Furthermore, as per Reuters, they have announced plans for annual trilateral military training exercises and annual trilateral summits.

They will also be sharing real-time information on North Korea missile launches by the end of this year.

China's condemnation

Reuters reports that the statement's emphasis on China's conduct stood out, projecting a stronger stance than expected.

"Regarding the dangerous and aggressive behaviour supporting unlawful maritime claims that we have recently witnessed by the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the South China Sea, we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the waters of the Indo-Pacific," said the statement.

This powerful statement against China's actions in the South China Sea, as per the news agency, will probably trigger a reaction from Beijing.

Significance of Camp David Summit

The significance of this summit lies in the fact that historically there have been long-standing tensions between South Korea and Japan.

Applauding Kishida and Yoon for their "political courage," to unite, Biden said: "Our countries are stronger and the world would be safer as we stand together."

(With inputs from agencies)

