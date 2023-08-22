Donald Trump agrees to $200,000 bond forbidding him from using social media for 'intimidation'

Donald Trump has agreed to a USD 200,000 bond and other release conditions, including a restriction on his social media use.

The bond, as per CNN citing court documents reviewed by it, was agreed upon after the former US president's lawyers met with the Fulton County district attorney’s office on Monday.

Extensive release conditions

Reportedly, Trump's bond order is more extensive than those granted to other co-defendants.

The businessman has been explicitly barred from using social media "to target his 18 co-defendants in the case, as well as any witnesses and the 30 un-indicted co-conspirators," reports CNN.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee's order states that "The Defendant (Donald Trump) shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice."

"The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," it specifies.

BREAKING: Bond price and conditions for Donald Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia RICO case have been set.



Trump will have to pay $200,000 bond and he will have to follow multiple conditions including that he can’t intimidate any co-defendants or witnesses.



He also can not… pic.twitter.com/DQPEjZydFn — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 21, 2023 ×

Other bond orders

While Trump's bond has been set at $200,000, for several other defendants who also had their bond orders approved on Monday, the amount is significantly lower.

John Eastman, a conservative attorney, reached a bond agreement of $100,000 with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Also read | Trump repeats threat of reciprocal taxes against India if elected again

Similarly, Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, also came to a bond agreement with Willis, his bond set at $10,000.

Kenneth Chesebro's bond was set at $100,000, while Ray Smith's bond was set at $50,000.

The bond orders forbid them from communicating with the other 18 co-defendants or any potential witnesses regarding the case. They also include similar terms for release — defendants have been ordered to regularly report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days, this can also be done over the phone.

19 defendants, including Trump were indicted in the case last week over their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results. The defendants have been given the deadline of Friday at 12 pm ET to turn themselves in.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE