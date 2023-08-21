Trump confirms skipping Republican primary debates, cites 'legendary' lead in opinion polls

Former US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will not be taking part in the upcoming Republican primary debates. He took the decision basis his leading position in the recent opinion polls. It is worth noting that the recent polls reflect the dominance of former president Trump in the Republican quarters. The most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll from this month indicated that Trump commands 47 percent of the Republican vote nationally. Meanwhile, Trump's rival and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saw a decline of six percentage points from July, settling at 13 percent. The other debate participants continue to struggle with single-digit levels of support.

This development comes after The New York Times reported that the former president, instead of participating in the upcoming Republican primary debate, will instead be sitting with former Fox News presenter, Tucker Carlson for an online interview.

However, now Trump has put a stop to all the anticipation. Taking to social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had." "I will therefore not be doing the debates," he added.

In the post, the former US president asserted that he has "legendary" numbers in opinion polls and therefore his popularity among voters for the 2024 election makes his participation unnecessary.

Trump has previously hinted at his intention to forego the debate scheduled for Wednesday evening in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His rationale is rooted in his belief that granting his Republican competitors the opportunity to launch attacks against him is illogical, given his substantial lead in national polls.

DeSantis' response

By abstaining from this week's debate, Trump could potentially shift the focus of criticism by other Republicans towards DeSantis. This scenario might prompt other candidates to position themselves as viable alternatives to the former president.

The ultimate winner of the Republican nomination will face Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.

A spokesperson for DeSantis' campaign Andrew Romeo, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "No one is entitled to this nomination, including Donald Trump. You have to show up and earn it."

Ongoing legal situation

Parallel to these political developments, Trump faces a deadline of Friday to voluntarily surrender in Fulton County, Georgia. He was recently indicted for the fourth time on charges related to an alleged scheme aimed at overturning his 2020 election.

