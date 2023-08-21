ECOWAS rejects Niger coup leader's pledge to restore civilian rule in three years

Niger's coup leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, said that he will restore civilian rule in the West African nation within three years.

The coup leader's pledge came after discussions with mediators from the regional bloc ECOWAS in the capital Niamey.

The Economic Community of West African States has warned of potential military action if negotiations fail to reverse the recent ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum.

For the first time since the overthrow of President Bazoum's democratically-elected administration, General Tchiani, in a televised address, said that Niger wants peace. General Tchiani, however, asserted that his forces are ready to fend off foreign intervention.

Sanctions imposed by ECOWAS 'illegal and inhumane': Gen Tchiani

Gen Tchiani also criticised the "illegal and inhumane" sanctions imposed by ECOWAS, which included power cuts causing blackouts and import restrictions leading to increased food prices.

"Sanctions are not conceived with the aim of finding a solution but to bring us to our knees and humiliate us," General Tchiani said.

The junta leader's concerns extended to the potential worsening of Islamist insurgencies linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group due to military intervention.

Drawing parallels with recent coups in the neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali, both deemed Niger's allies in the region, General Tchiani also acknowledged Russia's expanding influence through its Wagner mercenary group in the wider Sahel region.

ECOWAS rejects Niger coup leader's transition pitch

ECOWAS has reportedly rejected the three-year timeframe.

"Ecowas is not accepting any prolonged transition again in the region. They just have to get ready to hand over in the shortest possible time," Abdel-Fatau Musah, the bloc's commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

He said the "military aspect is very much on".

He added: "The earlier they give power back to civilians and concentrate on their primary responsibility that is defending the territorial integrity of Niger, the better for them."

Over the weekend, during the visit of an ECOWAS delegation, mediators met ousted President Bazoum, who has been detained with his family since the coup.

The ECOWAS delegation was led by former Nigerian military leader Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar and included Nigeria's senior Muslim leader, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'adu Abubakar III.

