Chandrayaan-3 Mission LIVE: India prepares for historic south pole Moon landing

As we know this is India's second attempted lunar landing, but in case anything goes awry or any factor regarding the lander module becomes problematic, then the landing will be shifted to August 27, said the Space Applications Centre-ISRO about Chandrayaan-3 on Monday.

Nilesh M Desai, who is the director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad, said that the decision regarding the landing will be taken based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the moon.

As quoted by news agency PTI, Director Desai said: "On August 23, two hours before Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon, we will decide on whether or not it will be appropriate to land it at that time based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the moon."

"In case, if any factor appears to be not favourable, then we will land the module on the moon on August 27. No problem should occur and we will be able to land the module on August 23," Desai added.