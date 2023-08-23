Chandrayaan-3 Mission LIVE: India prepares for historic south pole Moon landing
In a matter of hours from now, India is poised to script history in its lunar exploration as Chandrayaan-3 makes an attempt to land at the Moon's South Pole. This mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will mark a historic milestone and its success hinges on the optimal performance of the Vikram Lunar lander. If all parameters align, the landing directive will be issued from ISRO's Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru. If Chandrayaan-3 accomplishes its mission, India will elevate itself to a select group of nations that have achieved the momentous feat of soft lunar landings. The United States, China, and the former Soviet Union are the only countries that have successfully made lunar landings so far.
As Chandrayaan-3 makes a historic moon-landing attempt, everyone is full of enthusiasm to watch its live broadcast. If you also want to witness India's momentous space mission, you can tune in to DD National TV. You can also tune in to WION to catch the live coverage.
The event will also be live-streamed on ISRO's official website at isro.gov.in. ISRO's YouTube channel and Facebook page will also live stream the event.
As we know this is India's second attempted lunar landing, but in case anything goes awry or any factor regarding the lander module becomes problematic, then the landing will be shifted to August 27, said the Space Applications Centre-ISRO about Chandrayaan-3 on Monday.
Nilesh M Desai, who is the director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad, said that the decision regarding the landing will be taken based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the moon.
As quoted by news agency PTI, Director Desai said: "On August 23, two hours before Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon, we will decide on whether or not it will be appropriate to land it at that time based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the moon."
"In case, if any factor appears to be not favourable, then we will land the module on the moon on August 27. No problem should occur and we will be able to land the module on August 23," Desai added.
India is all set to become the first nation to land a spacecraft on the Moon's south pole. It has emerged as a historic moment for the world's most populous nation and its rapidly growing space sector.
If all goes well, India will become the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, USSR, and China.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually join the event from South Africa, where he is currently participating in the ongoing 15th BRICS summit. Chandrayaan-3 holds immense significance as it strives to achieve a soft landing on the moon's south pole and the participation of PM Modi, even virtually, underscores the national importance of this historic endeavor.