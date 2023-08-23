Meta officially rolls out web version of Threads app to compete against X

In an attempt to keep up with X, formerly known as Twitter, Meta on Tuesday (August 22) announced the launch of its web version of the Threads app. Having launched the app in July, Meta has been hit with a reality check in recent weeks as it attempts to rebuild consumer interest.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to the platform ad announced the release of the desktop version, with a photo of his younger self in his dorm.

“Actual footage of me building Threads for web. Rolling out over the next few days." he captioned the post as saying.

Users can now post a thread, access their feed and interact with other users on the website. While Meta says the web version is part of a comprehensive drive to deliver new features to the users, experts argue that the social media platform needs to polish its product to stand a chance against X.

Threads becomes a dud

Threads, dubbed a "Twitter/X killer" by a significant portion of the internet community, had an impressive opening but since then, the platform has seen its popularity take a massive dip. As per data, both active users and time spent on the app - two major metrics to gauge a platform's popularity, were down significantly.

According to Similarweb data, over 100 million users had signed up for the app within a week of its release on July 5. The app reached a peak of 49 million users who engaged with the platform on a daily basis. However, on July 22, the metric had fallen to 12 million active users.

Even Zuckerberg admitted there has been a drop in numbers as Meta seeks to compete against X.

"Obviously, if you have more than 100 million people sign up, ideally it would be awesome if all of them or even half of them stuck around. We're not there yet," he told employees during an internal company town hall last month.

Musk vs Zuckerberg

Ever since the launch of Threads, both Elon Musk and Zuckerberg have been at each other's throats. The rivalry has only intensified after Musk and his team threatened to issue a legal threat to Zuckerberg.

In a letter addressed to the Meta boss, X's lawyer Alex Spiro warned that the company intends to sue Meta if it does not cease using Twitter's trade secrets and confidential information, reports Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)