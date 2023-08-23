Threads vs X: The rivalry intensifies as Threads gets a web version | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
What began as a whirlwind success, crossing over 100 million users within five days of its launch has now hit a stumbling block with a significant drop in user engagement. We delve into the fascinating story of threads, the fastest-growing app ever that's now facing challenges in retaining its audience.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos