Morning Brief: Honduras ditches Taiwan for China, ISRO takes another historical ascent, and more

In a major setback to Taiwan's efforts to establish bilateral ties with more nations amid mounting Chinese belligerence, Honduras broke decades-long diplomatic ties with self-governing island nation. In India, it's a blockbuster Sunday for Indian Space Research Organisation as India's LVM3 rocket, the largest and heaviest launch vehicle built by the ISRO ascended skywards at 9 AM.

Honduras on Saturday announced that it ended its diplomatic relations with Taiwan, a move which drew Taipei's immediate rebuke as Tegucigalpa changed its allegiances to China.

India's LVM3 rocket, the largest and heaviest launch vehicle built by the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) ascended skywards at 9 am, from the second launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

At least 25 people have been killed after a powerful tornado hit parts of the United States’ Mississippi, late Friday (March 24), said the Governor of Mississippi. The storm has left a trail of damage for more than 100 miles (160 km), damaging buildings and knocking out power while the severe weather also produced hail the size of golf balls, as per media reports.

With the war in its 13th month now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday he would deploy tactical nuclear weapons inside the territory of its neighbour and ally Belarus, another statement which strongly indicates that the West-Russia rivalry is only here to continue.