Putin to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus as West-Russia rivalry continues

With the war in its 13th month now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday he would deploy tactical nuclear weapons inside the territory of its neighbour and ally Belarus, another statement which strongly indicates that the West-Russia rivalry is only here to continue.

"There is nothing unusual here either: the United States has been doing this for decades. They have long placed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allies," Putin said, reported AFP.

Putin further said he already spoke to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko regarding this and both the leaders "agreed that we to do the same."

"We agreed that we will do the same - without violating our obligations, I emphasize, without violating our international obligations on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons."

Also, the Russian President threatened to send depleted uranium weapons to Ukraine in case Kyiv were to get such weapons from the West. "Russia of course has what it needs to answer. Without exaggeration, we have hundreds of thousands of such shells. We have not used them yet," he said.

However, Putin affirmed that this will not violate non-proliferation agreements. In talks with state television, Putin said Lukashenko had long raised the issue of stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

By July 1, Russia will have finished building a facility in Belarus for storing tactical nuclear weapons, according to Putin. He added that Moscow would not really be handing control of the weapons to Minsk.

He went on to say that Moscow has previously given Belarus a number of Iskander tactical missile systems that may be used to fire nuclear weapons. According to Putin, Russia has stationed ten planes in Belarus that are capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons.

On Monday, Britain had acknowledged that it was giving Ukraine weapons laced with depleted uranium. Because of its density and other characteristics, the heavy metal is utilised in weaponry because it can more readily penetrate armour and tanks.

Putin, meanwhile, denounced British intentions to transfer such ammunition to Ukraine on Tuesday, warning that Moscow would be compelled to take appropriate action since such weapons "had a nuclear component."

After Russian President Vladimir Putin's criticism of Britain for providing depleted uranium to Ukrainian forces, Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stated on Wednesday that there has been no nuclear escalation in the Ukraine war.

(With inputs from agencies)

