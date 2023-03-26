In Pics | Northern Lights dazzle North America amid 'severe' geomagnetic storm
Watching Northern Lights under a clear sky is part of the bucket lists of millions. The colourful streaks in the sky, also known as Aurora, are visible from the countries the poles. In the United States, they are often visible from places like Alaska, Canada and Iceland. However, this week, a 'severe' geomagnetic storm brought the auroras to Minnesota, New York and Virginia, and the views even moved as far south as Arizona and North Carolina. The Space Weather Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration rated the geomagnetic storm’s severity a Level 4 on its five-tier scale.
Here is how the United States watched the wonder of Northern Lights this week across multiple states.
Aurora over Split Rock Lighthouse
Shots from Hallow Rock on the north shore of Minnesota
Northern Lights in Ottawa, Canada
Aurora in Colorado, United States
Aurora in Olympia, Massachusetts
"We fought clouds all night last night in Olympia and ended up not seeing the first fantastic show. but we caught this nice substorm before we got rained on. It was a weird seeing the green pillars dance to the naked eye while being rained on...," Twitter user Mark Stewart, @StewarrMark wrote.
Aurora in Hancock, Michigan, United States
Aurora in Marquette, Michigan | @yooperann
