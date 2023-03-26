In Pics | Northern Lights dazzle North America amid 'severe' geomagnetic storm

Watching Northern Lights under a clear sky is part of the bucket lists of millions. The colourful streaks in the sky, also known as Aurora, are visible from the countries the poles. In the United States, they are often visible from places like Alaska, Canada and Iceland. However, this week, a 'severe' geomagnetic storm brought the auroras to Minnesota, New York and Virginia, and the views even moved as far south as Arizona and North Carolina. The Space Weather Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration rated the geomagnetic storm’s severity a Level 4 on its five-tier scale.

Here is how the United States watched the wonder of Northern Lights this week across multiple states.