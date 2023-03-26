ISRO's largest rocket LVM3 lifts off successfully on 2nd commercial mission

India's LVM3 rocket, the largest and heaviest launch vehicle built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) ascended skywards at 9 am, from the second launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Barely 15 seconds after the vehicle lifted off, the characteristic roar and crackle of its twin 'S200' solid-fuel engines were heard for more than an 8km radius around the spaceport, where thousands including children and enthusiasts had gathered to witness the historic launch from the open-to-public launch viewers gallery.

This is a dedicated commercial mission being carried out through ISRO's commercial arm NSIL(NewSpace India Limited).

The rocket is carrying 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites with a total mass of 5,805kg, into a 450km circular Low Earth Orbit with an inclination of 87.4° degrees. OneWeb is a UK-based firm backed by India's Bharti Group.

It will be a 19-minute-long wait before the first satellite is separated from the rocket. Thereafter, the process of the 'C25' cryogenic stage performing manoeuvres in space and ejecting the remaining 25 satellites could take close to an hour.

OneWeb aims to offer high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity from space via its constellation of satellites in Low Earth Orbit.

Notably, this is also the shortest duration in which ISRO is carrying out two missions of the LVM3 rocket - on October 23, 2022 and March 26, 2022.

Such quick execution is being carried out to meet the timelines of the OneWeb, which will have a constellation of 618 satellites in place after Sunday's launch.

OneWeb has been utilising the launch services of SpaceX, Arianespace and ISRO to place all its 1st generation constellation satellites in orbit and OneWeb satellites have flown 17 times to date, ISRO will be carrying the 18th set.

"We are one launch away from achieving global coverage. This last launch with ISRO/NSIL will mark over 600 satellites in space, which is the number needed to go commercially live," a OneWeb spokesperson had told WION.

The firm's services are already live for customers 24x7 in 50 degrees north latitude - Alaska, Canada, Greenland, UK and Northern Europe. By the end of this year, we plan to initiate services across the globe, it was added.

LVM3 is a three-stage vehicle with two S200 solid motors as the first stage, L110 twin liquid engines as the second stage and a final C25 cryogenic upper stage.

This 43.5m tall vehicle has a lift-off mass of 643 tonnes. ISRO said that the vehicle's cryogenic stage is uniquely designed to orient and re-orient in an orthogonal direction to meet the customer requirements of injecting satellites precisely and with a gap to avoid the collision.

Ejecting 36 satellites is a complex manoeuvre that ISRO carried out during the earlier OneWeb launch in October 2022 as well.

OneWeb had signed a pact with NSIL and ISRO for placing a total of 72 satellites in orbit(in batches of 36). This deal has raked in more than Rs10 billion in revenue for the Indian government-run space agency.

It also provides an opportunity for ISRO to demonstrate the capability and reliability of their largest rocket for offering commercial launch services. Until October 2022, ISRO's LVM3 or GSLV Mk3 rocket was being used only for fulfilling India's national missions such as Chandrayaan-2 and launching heavy satellites. Notably, the LVM3 has performed successful launches in all its five missions to date.

"Subject to all regulatory approvals being in place, we are confident of the commencement of our services later this year for India and have announced distribution agreements with Hughes to provide services," the OneWeb spokesperson told WION when queried about service roll out in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

