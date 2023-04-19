Morning brief: Fox News, Dominion settle defamation lawsuit, Kim orders spy satellite launch as planned
Fox News on Tuesday (April 18) reached a $787.5 million settlement in a defamation case brought by voting technology firm Dominion that alleged the media network knowingly aired false claims linking its machines to a conspiracy to undermine the 2020 US presidential election. In a statement, Fox News said it was pleased to have ended the dispute and acknowledged the court's rulings which found claims about Dominion to be false. North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un ordered officials to go ahead with the launch of the first spy satellite as planned. Kim said the satellite launch would boost North Korea's capability of military observation of a region to locate an enemy or ascertain strategic features to counter threats from the United States and South Korea. And Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been accused of parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda, condemned the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity by Russia and again called for mediation to end the war.
Fox News-Dominion avoid trial, settle $1.6bn lawsuit over on-air 'stolen' election claim for $787.5m
Fox News and the voting equipment company Dominion settled a defamation lawsuit which accused Fox of knowingly broadcasting contested information that Dominion was involved in a plot to steal the 2020 election.
Kim demanded that the satellite be launched on time and that other reconnaissance satellites be launched in various orbits to improve the nation's monitoring capabilities.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday (April 18) condemned the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity by Russia and again called for mediation to end the war, a peace initiative that has been criticised by Kyiv. Lula insisted that while his government condemned Russia's offensive, it also defended a negotiated political solution to the conflict.
