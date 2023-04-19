Morning brief: Fox News, Dominion settle defamation lawsuit, Kim orders spy satellite launch as planned

Fox News on Tuesday (April 18) reached a $787.5 million settlement in a defamation case brought by voting technology firm Dominion that alleged the media network knowingly aired false claims linking its machines to a conspiracy to undermine the 2020 US presidential election. In a statement, Fox News said it was pleased to have ended the dispute and acknowledged the court's rulings which found claims about Dominion to be false. North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un ordered officials to go ahead with the launch of the first spy satellite as planned. Kim said the satellite launch would boost North Korea's capability of military observation of a region to locate an enemy or ascertain strategic features to counter threats from the United States and South Korea. And Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been accused of parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda, condemned the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity by Russia and again called for mediation to end the war.