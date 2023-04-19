USA: Teacher arrested for encouraging students to fight inside classroom

A teacher in the Texas state in the US was seen encouraging students to fight insider her classroom, following which the 24-year-old was arrested by the authorities.

The Mesquite Police Department in Texas said that the teacher Natally Garcia was charged with four counts of endangering children's lives. Garcia allegedly put four students in danger of the bodily injury last week, Police said.

Garcia allegedly made rules and space for the 12 and 13-year-old children in her class to fight in the classroom. She was reportedly seen in the security footage telling other students to guard the door.

"[She] definitely [was] trying to conceal her actions and actions that were going on in the class," Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts was quoted as saying by Fox News.

At least four students were seen fighting in the video. The teacher called out "30 seconds" before one of the fights began, and a timer was heard going off at various times while the fights were taking place.

Betty Martinez, the mother of a student who she says was frightened and secretly recorded the fight, told the outlet that she was in "utter disbelief" after seeing the video.

"I thought it was a joke," she said. "I didn’t think it was real. My brain couldn’t comprehend what was going on, right?"

Mesquite Independent School District told the outlet that the substitute teacher was fired and was only with the school for about a month.

"Her actions are appalling and intolerable," the school district said in a statement. "We share the disgust that the families of students in this class must feel."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE