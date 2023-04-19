North Korean leader Kim Jong Un orders spy satellite launch as planned

The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered officials to go ahead with the launch of the first spy satellite as planned, state media reported on Wednesday (April 19).

Kim said that the satellite launch will boost the nation's capability of military observation of a region to locate an enemy or ascertain strategic features, in order to counter "threats" from the United States and South Korea.

News agency Reuters mentioned that a state media photo showed Kim, accompanied by his daughter, talking to officials in front of a blurred image of an apparent satellite.

Last year in December, North Korea conducted what it called an important "final phase" test for a spy satellite. It also said it would complete preparations for the launch by April.

State news agency KCNA said that during a visit to the National Aerospace Development Agency on Tuesday, Kim demanded that the satellite be launched on time and that other reconnaissance satellites be launched in various orbits to improve the nation's monitoring capabilities.

"Securing real-time information about the hostile forces' military scenario" is the "most important" task," Kim said, also denouncing the deployment of US strategic assets in the region as an attempt "to turn South Korea into an advanced base for aggression and an arsenal for war".

"He (Kim) said that possession of such satellite is a primary task to be indispensably fulfilled to bolster up the armed forces of the DPRK ... and belongs to its sovereignty and legitimate right to self-defence," KCNA said, using the initials of the country's official name.

According to the state media, Kim also said that "as the US and South Korea are scheming to further tighten their military posture against the DPRK ... it is quite natural for the DPRK to develop its military deterrence strong enough to cope with the serious security environment at present and in the future".

(with inputs from agencies)

