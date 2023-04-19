Fox News-Dominion avoid trial, settle $1.6bn lawsuit over on-air 'stolen' election claim

Fox News and the voting equipment company Dominion settled a defamation lawsuit which accused Fox of knowingly broadcasting contested information that Dominion was involved in a plot to steal the 2020 election.

"The parties have resolved the case", judge Eric Davis said on Tuesday (April 19).

The terms of settlement have not been revealed yet.

In its $1.6 billion defamation suit, the Toronto-headquartered voting equipment company accused Fox of broadcasting outlandish claims about 'stolen election' after Donald Trump's loss in 2020 US presidential elections. The company said that they were accused by the network of partaking in one such plot, a claim they said Fox broadcasted without evidence.

Dominion's lawyers claimed that the supposed falsehoods about the company were repeated to the point of being institutionalised.

Fox acknowledges it put false information on-air

In a statement to address the settlement, Fox News fell short of taking accountability of its 2020 presidential election coverage.

"We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false," it said.

"This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues."

Dominion hailed that its lawsuit forced Fox to admit that it published false information about Dominion.

"Nothing can ever make up for that," Dominion's CEO John Poulos said.

"Truthful reporting in the media is essential to our democracy. Dominion, our employees and our partners are grateful to the court for allowing the process for the truth to come out," he added.

Fox News Vs Dominion Voting Systems: About the case

In 2021, Dominion filed a defamation suit against Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corp. The voting equipment company challenged a number of the claims about it made by hosts and guests on Fox News and Fox Business and sought $1.6 billion in damages.

Fox News 2020 election coverage: Not end of lawsuits for Fox

Dominion was not the only voting machine company suing Fox.

London-headquartered Smartmatic, a multinational firm that makes electronic voting systems, is also pursuing a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox in New York Supreme Court.

Smartmatic issued a statement after the Dominion settlement was announced.

"Dominion’s litigation exposed some of the misconduct and damage caused by Fox’s disinformation campaign. Smartmatic will expose the rest. Smartmatic remains committed to clearing its name, recouping the significant damage done to the company, and holding Fox accountable for undermining democracy."

