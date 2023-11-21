Morning brief: First visuals of trapped labourers in Uttarkashi tunnel out, OpenAI chaos continues, and more

In the latest, rescuers have released first images of the 40 trapped labourers inside the Uttarkashi tunnel, accompanied by a headcount. Meanwhile, North Korea has informed Japan about its intention to launch a satellite rocket into space from Wednesday (Nov 22) to Friday (Dec 1), directed towards the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, as reported by Japan's coast guard. Adding complexity to the OpenAI saga, investors are contemplating legal action against the board following the unexpected dismissal of Sam Altman.

Rescuers on Tuesday (Nov 21) released the first video of workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in north Indian Uttarakhand. The workers are trapped inside the tunnel for 10 days.

The rescue authorities managed to capture images through an endoscopy camera, which came from New Delhi late on Monday evening. The camera was sent inside the tunnel through a six-inch pipe which was used to send food items a day earlier.

North Korea has notified Japan that it plans to launch a rocket satellite into space between Wednesday (Nov 22) to Friday (Dec 1) in the direction of the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, said Japan's coast guard.

The latest development comes despite South Korea issuing a warning to Pyongyang to immediately halt its preparations to fire a spy satellite into space which would be Pyongyang's third attempt this year.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Monday (Nov 20) released a chilling video of the hijacking of the cargo ship 'Galaxy Leader'.

The footage, which showed armed men landing on a ship's deck from a helicopter in the southern Red Sea and seizing it, was released by the movement's TV channel Al Masirah a day after the Iran-backed group seized the ship.

Investors in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, are considering suing the company's board following the removal of CEO Sam Altman. The abrupt decision has triggered fears of significant financial losses among investors who have poured hundreds of millions into OpenAI, a prominent player in the generative AI sector.