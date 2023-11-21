OpenAI investors consider suing board after sudden firing of Sam Altman

Investors in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, are considering suing the company's board following the removal of CEO Sam Altman, according to an exclusive Reuters report. The abrupt decision has triggered fears of significant financial losses among investors who have poured hundreds of millions into OpenAI, a prominent player in the generative AI sector.

The investors, alarmed by the looming possibility of a mass employee exodus, are collaborating with legal advisors to explore their options.

The potential collapse of OpenAI, a powerhouse in their investment portfolios, raises concerns about catastrophic financial repercussions.

Over 700 employees at OpenAI have threatened to resign unless the board is replaced, creating an unprecedented challenge for the company. Altman's dismissal, attributed to a breakdown in communications, has intensified the turmoil within the organization, prompting investors to contemplate legal action.

OpenAI's unique governance structure, controlled by its non-profit parent company OpenAI Nonprofit, poses a challenge for venture capitalist investors.

Unlike typical arrangements where investors hold board seats or voting power, OpenAI's structure places more leverage in the hands of employees, leaving investors in a precarious position.

New leadership challenges: Emmett Shear's role

Emmett Shear, former CEO of Twitch, has assumed the role of interim CEO at OpenAI.

Known for his success in building Twitch, Shear faces the daunting task of navigating through an employee revolt and potential legal battles.

However, his leadership history at Twitch, marked by controversies and challenges, adds a layer of complexity to his new role.

During Shear's tenure at Twitch, he transformed the platform into an entertainment giant, ultimately acquired by Amazon for $970 million.

Despite his technical expertise and success in building Twitch, Shear faced criticism for controversies, including coarse comments and scandals.

As he takes on the leadership of OpenAI, Shear must address ethical concerns surrounding artificial intelligence.

Twitch, under Shear's leadership, struggled with issues like misogyny, racism, and predatory behaviour, as per a Bloomberg report.

Shear has expressed his views on AI, stressing on the need for experimentation and progress while acknowledging the ethical considerations.