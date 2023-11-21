LIVE TV
North Korea to launch satellite rocket between Nov 22 and Dec 1, says Japan

Tokyo, JapanEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Nov 21, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

The latest development comes despite South Korea issuing a warning to Pyongyang to immediately halt its preparations to fire a spy satellite into space which would be Pyongyang's third attempt this year.

North Korea has notified Japan that it plans to launch a rocket satellite into space between Wednesday (Nov 22) to Friday (Dec 1) in the direction of the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, said Japan's coast guard.

(With inputs from agencies)

