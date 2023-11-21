North Korea to launch satellite rocket between Nov 22 and Dec 1, says Japan
Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
The latest development comes despite South Korea issuing a warning to Pyongyang to immediately halt its preparations to fire a spy satellite into space which would be Pyongyang's third attempt this year.
The latest development comes despite South Korea issuing a warning to Pyongyang to immediately halt its preparations to fire a spy satellite into space which would be Pyongyang's third attempt this year.
North Korea has notified Japan that it plans to launch a rocket satellite into space between Wednesday (Nov 22) to Friday (Dec 1) in the direction of the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, said Japan's coast guard.
The latest development comes despite South Korea issuing a warning to Pyongyang to immediately halt its preparations to fire a spy satellite into space which would be Pyongyang's third attempt this year.
(With inputs from agencies)