NIA books Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over threats to Air India passengers

India’s premier investigative agency, the NIA, has booked Khalistani ‘listed terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over a video where he threatened Air India passengers.

The founder of Sikhs for Justice has been booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

He has also been charged under sections 10 (member of an unlawful association), 13 (for taking part in or committing or advocating any unlawful activity), 16 (terrorist act), 17 (funding terrorist act), 18 (conspiring or attempting to commit, or advocating, abetting, advising or inciting a terrorist act), 18B (for recruiting of any person or persons for terrorist act) & 20 (for being a member of a terrorist gang or a terrorist organization) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Shared threatening video on Nov 4

In a video shared online on Nov 4, Pannun had asked the Sikh community not to take the Indian carrier flight on the said date, claiming that their lives would be in danger if they did so.

"We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India. From November 19, there will be a global blockade. Air India won't be allowed to operate. Sikh people, don't travel by Air India after November 19. Your life can be in danger," Pannun said.

IGIA is located in New Delhi, and one of the world’s busiest airports.

On November 19 (Sunday), India played Australia in the World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

He had also vowed to rename the airport after his plan to secede Punjab from India succeeds.

"The name of this airport will be Shahid Beant Singh, Shahid Satwant Singh Khalistan airport, when Punjab will be liberated," he added.

Pannun's threat spurred high alert

Pannun’s assertions and threats have triggered a high alert as well as investigations by security forces in Canada, India, and certain other countries where Air India flies, the NIA said in a statement.

“The latest threat is in line with the same narrative, which Pannun has actively promoted in the past by threatening and attempting to disrupt essential transportation network systems, including the Railways, as well as Thermal Power Plants in India", it added.