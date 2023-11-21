Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescuers release first visuals of trapped workers taken via endoscopic camera

Rescuers on Tuesday (Nov 21) released the first video of workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in north Indian Uttarakhand. The workers have been trapped inside the tunnel for 10 days now.

The rescue authorities managed to capture images through an endoscopy camera, which came from New Delhi late on Monday evening. The camera was sent inside the tunnel through a six-inch pipe which was used to send food items a day earlier.

The rescue officials also spoke to some workers through Walkie Talkies or radio handsets.

The footage showed the workers wearing yellow and white helmets, receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other. The rescue officials were also seen asking the workers to come in front of the camera so that authorities would get a fair idea of the exact status of the labourers.

An official asked them: "Aap camera ke paas walkie talkie pe aake baat karein (it loosely translates to English as: Come in front of the camera and talk to us through Walkie Talkie)."

The video from inside the cave emerged as a breakthrough for the rescue workers who are racing against time to save the labourers and also came as a big relief to the families of these workers.

The collapse occurred in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to a muck falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel.

Anshu Manish Khalkho, director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) had earlier said that cameras would be inserted through the pipeline to see how the workers were doing.